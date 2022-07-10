Jeff Anderson wasn’t sure what to think when he was offered his dream job as the stadium supervisor for the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
“So the day I was offered the job was the day the crane fell onto the field,” Anderson, 39, said with a laugh. “I joked around, saying, ‘I’ll accept when the crane’s gone.’ ”
As the supervisor at the Lincoln Park Sports Complex and Canyon View Park’s athletic fields, Anderson manages a crew of seven full-time employees, plus seasonal workers. It’s a job he’s always wanted, but never thought he’d have.
“I never thought it would circle around,” he said. “When Eddie (Mort) left, which was surprising, Marc (Mancuso) got the job and Marc being young, I was like, I’ll never have that opportunity. But then when Marc got that boost up (to the director of Fruita’s Parks and Recreation Department), I was like, here it is, here’s my time, now or never.”
Anderson was a crew leader at the stadium from 2010-2014, then went to the city’s horticulture department as a crew leader until taking over as the stadium supervisor in February.
He jumped into the middle of the stadium renovation, playing catch-up on the multimillion dollar project. The west stands were replaced and new entrances and amenities added on the football stadium and the main grandstands and the concourse behind them replaced on the baseball side, adding 1,000 stadium seats behind home plate, including one “VIP” row that’s on field level.
“Moving into it, it was interesting, but the renovation crew was awesome,” he said. “Oh, man, every Thursday, those guys looped me right into what was going on. But it is hard to take a project over that someone’s been working on, just picking up where they left off, what direction he was going and what direction I wanted to go.”
Mancuso made himself available to Anderson for any questions — and when a freak hailstorm hit in the middle of a game during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, Mancuso and Mort were right next to Anderson on the field.
As the stadium supervisor, Anderson is a liaison to the JUCO Committee, as were Mort and Mancuso — and they’re still volunteering on the committee in other roles. During the storm, they all rushed to first cover the mound and home plate areas, and when it was time to get the field ready again, Mort and Mancuso worked on the mound as Anderson and his crew applied drying compound to the infield dirt.
With another storm cell moving in, it was all hands on deck to get the infield tarp out, and then remove it so the game could continue.
“That was awesome. It was like changing of the guards, everyone together,” Anderson said. “That was way fun. It was fun to get them all together and we worked as a team. We all have respect for each other and it was awesome. It was trial by fire, and any information they can share during that crisis, I accepted.”
Later in the week, a leak in the ceiling in the press level cropped up on a night Anderson was off, but another member of the stadium crew got it fixed. The next day, Anderson joked that ceiling leaks — they’ve happened before, with a drain overflowing on the hospitality level the first year the Tower was built that had Mort on a ladder, his head in the space between the two floors, investigating the cause — aren’t in the manual. Add creating a list of “what to do when this happens” to Anderson’s tasks.
Only two baseball games were played at Suplizio before JUCO this spring, so Anderson and his crew were learning how the new setup would work on the fly.
“It kind of gave us a feel of how we were going to be able to get the field ready to play and it also taught us how the stands would work, where people were going to exit, where they shouldn’t exit and how we could help guide them to different spots,” he said. “We were able to test the sound system and still, you think you have everything working and then you see day one (of JUCO), the internet’s not working, one food truck doesn’t have power...”
Even cleaning the stadium is different.
“You know, the biggest thing is the cleaning of the facility. We have the stands and we have a system (of how to best pick up trash and then wash the stands), but it’s so different. The drains are different, the stands are completely different, the whole thing was a learning experience for our morning crew.”
The experience included sunflower seeds. The stands have small spaces that allow water to drain, but also catch small items, like spent shells.
“There’s little cracks in each bleacher where the seeds are blowing up and sticking in them,” Anderson said. “So when you’re washing them, you look back, all the seeds are sticking in these cracks and it looks terrible. You have to go back through and blow them off.”
Now that JUCO is over, Anderson and his crew rolled into the Grand Junction Rockies season, then it’ll be time for football season and seeing how the new west stands work.
In the meantime, Anderson, who said his favorite aspect of the renovation is how open and bright the stadium looks, is looking forward to putting his own stamp on the complex.
The first was to paint the fencing and ticket booth trim on the south entrance — gone is the green, now painted black to match the new wrought iron surrounding the stadium.
He wants to make the entrances and the area surrounding the fields more inviting, which is where his background in horticulture will come in handy, with more trees and shrubbery.
Anderson grew up in Grand Junction and learned his trade from his father and grandfather. He plans to teach his son and daughter how to rake the infield dirt, change out bases and lug water hoses, just as his predecessor’s children did.
“I started with the city right out of high school, 18 years old,” he said. “I just worked my way up. My family used to own the farm where Walmart and Lowe’s is (Rimrock Marketplace). My grandpa was farming and used to work out there. My family has always worked in greenhouses and landscaping. I actually started in the cemetery and transferred to horticulture and was able to get on full-time at the stadium. I just kind of bounced back and forth between the two and I was able to land this job. I just love sports and love the landscaping.
“This is the the town I grew up in, and if I can be a part of providing a safe and beautiful place for people to come and have fun at, what else do you want?”