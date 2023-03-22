Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people that a seasonal prohibition in western Colorado on collecting antlers shed by big game remains in place through April.
The Jan. 1-April 30 ban has applied since 2018 on all public lands west of Interstate 25. It came in response to the growing popularity of shed antler hunting. It has the goal of protecting big game and sage-grouse from disturbance by people collecting shed antlers when animals are struggling to survive the challenging conditions of winter and early spring, before the snow melts and there is better and more accessible forage.
The challenges facing wildlife are of particular concern this winter because of snow accumulations that are well above average in many areas, in some areas combined with below-normal cold. Parks and Wildlife this year is seeing notably increased winter mortality of big game in far-northwest Colorado.
““This winter has been harder for wildlife in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties. This is a critical time of year for elk, deer and other wildlife that are trying to survive winter. The last thing wildlife needs this time of year is added pressure from people looking for antlers,” Assistant Area Wildlife Manager Mike Swaro of Craig said in a Parks and Wildlife news release.
According to the release, deer in Colorado are known to shed their antlers from mid-January through March. Elk may start in February and continue through April, while moose typically drop their palmate antlers from November through January. The age and condition of an animal and the severity of a winter can affect when antlers are shed.
“There continues to be a lot of discussion and debate about the impacts of shed antler hunting across the West,” Area Wildlife Manager Brandon Diamond of Gunnison said in the release. “Comparing shed antler hunting to other forms of recreation isn’t necessarily an apples-to-apples comparison. Shed hunters specifically target our best winter-range habitats where animals are or have been, and the activity is more popular than ever, leading to an increasingly competitive environment. As conservation-minded, big-game enthusiasts, it’s one place where we can collectively minimize potential impacts to wintering wildlife.”
Beyond the western Colorado restrictions, additional regulations also are in place specific to the Gunnison Basin. In game management units 54, 55, 66, 67 and 551, it is illegal to search for or possess antlers and horns on public lands between sunset and 10 a.m. from May 1 through May 15.
Parks and Wildlife advises people who aren’t specifically looking for shed antlers during a closure, but come across one while doing something like hiking, to leave it alone rather than collecting it. The agency says its officers have no way of distinguishing between such a person and someone purposely searching for antlers.
Violation of shed-antler regulations can result in a $137 fine and five license suspension points. Accumulating 20 points for wildlife-related violations within five years can lead to suspension of hunting and fishing privileges for up to five years. Separate fines and points also can be imposed for the illegal possession of each shed antler collected outside of the established season.
Parks and Wildlife also has seen an increase in shed-antler hunters chasing deer, elk and moose until their antlers fall off, further stressing out the animals. Harassing wildlife in Colorado also is illegal and is punishable by a $137 fine and 10 license suspension points.
Parks and Wildlife asks people with information on illegal antler collection to call their local Parks and Wildlife office or to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-877-265-6648. Tips to the hotline may result in monetary rewards and tipsters who call the line may remain anonymous.
Parks and Wildlife doesn’t require a permit for hunting shed antlers.