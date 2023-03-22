Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding people that a seasonal prohibition in western Colorado on collecting antlers shed by big game remains in place through April.

The Jan. 1-April 30 ban has applied since 2018 on all public lands west of Interstate 25. It came in response to the growing popularity of shed antler hunting. It has the goal of protecting big game and sage-grouse from disturbance by people collecting shed antlers when animals are struggling to survive the challenging conditions of winter and early spring, before the snow melts and there is better and more accessible forage.