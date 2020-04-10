Richard Rhinehart knows what it’s like to be stuck between a rock and a hard place.
That comes with the territory when your passion is exploring caves.
“I’ve been stuck in caves before, in tight passageways. You sort of learn after a while what you can fit through and what you can’t,” he said with a laugh.
People familiar with caving in Colorado likely recognize Rhinehart’s name because of his decades of involvement with the activity, through exploration efforts, his writing and advocacy work.
More recently his name might ring a bell among the general public because of recent news reports about him and a partner, Rob McFarland of Rifle, discovering a new cave in the Glenwood Springs area.
That reporting typically included mention of the fact that Rhinehart is a Grand Junction resident. That’s a relatively new development, after his job brought him here from Denver about five years ago.
Rhinehart’s career was in communications and marketing and in Grand Junction he was involved with the nonprofit organization World T.E.A.M. Sports and its Adventure Team Challenge. But now he’s retired, giving him more time to explore western Colorado’s plentiful caves and look for even more of them.
The mystery of caves — the discoveries they hold — continues to fascinate Rhinehart to this day.
These days there’s so little left on earth to be the first to lay eyes on, at least aboveground. Caving gives Rhinehart the chance to find underground passages never seen before and find new passages in existing caves, adding to their known length and leading to previously unseen rooms, formations, water features and other sights along the way.
Sometimes that only requires moving a rock no one has moved before or squeezing through a tight spot no one previously has considered trying to get past, or dared try.
“Exploration is an addictive quality. The more you find, the more you want to find,” Rhinehart said.
He caught the bug for exploration as a kid growing up in the foothills outside Boulder. He and friends would hike around, rock climb and camp, and increasingly be drawn to the old mines in the areas, seeing where the tunnels would take them.
The hazards of abandoned mines led Rhinehart and his friends to turn to caves as another option. They found books that pointed them to some of Colorado’s many spectacular caverns, and Rhinehart became involved with a cave club, known as a grotto, in Denver, leading him to be invited on trips.
He remembers the timing of his first trip to the gargantuan Groaning Cave in Garfield County. It was when Richard Nixon resigned as president, but Rhinehart said he wasn’t watching television at the time — he was in a cave and only found out later.
Rhinehart, who got a journalism degree at the University of Colorado, began writing caving grotto newsletters, and when the journal Rocky Mountain Caving was launched in 1984, he became its editor, work he continued doing until his move to Grand Junction.
He also began to specialize in what he calls “project caving,” organized exploration efforts that can range from digging in caves to look for new passages, to finding new caves. He and fellow cavers did a lot of work in the Williams Canyon/Cave of the Winds area in El Paso County.
“We got really good at that in the 1980s and 1990s, really expanding Caves of the Winds” by finding new passageways, he said.
He helped discover what’s now known as Breezeway Cave in that area.
“I just had a hunch that there would be a cave in that area. Sure enough,” he said.
He said a team member found air blowing from the ground along a well-used foot trail outside Cave of the Winds, leading to the cave’s discovery. The team spent five days digging into the cave. It has more than a mile of passage, big rooms, lakes and nice formations, he said.
“It’s a bigger, better version of Cave of the Winds, basically,” he said.
Rhinehart eventually wrote a book about Cave of the Winds, which is a commercial attraction. He then came out with the book “Colorado Caves.”
“It’s still inspiring to people,” Rhinehart said of that 2001 book.
At bookselling events, he said he met youths who “would come up and say this is the coolest thing ever,” and some of them are active in caving today.
Rhinehart has written more cave books, including one about Glenwood Caverns, the commercial cave outside Glenwood Springs. Writing books about caves resulted in Rhinehart taking on more of an advocacy role for caves.
When concerns about deadly white-nose syndrome in bats grew and public land agencies in Colorado considered various measures, including limits on caver access, to keep the malady out of the state, Rhinehart weighed in with those agencies and was an occasional source for the media on the issue.
These days, he’s taken on a different advocacy role because of the discovery of what he and McFarland have called the Witches’ Pantry Cave near Glenwood Springs.
He believes the cave, once properly explored, could prove to be lengthy, and that a proposed limestone quarry expansion in that area, if approved by the Bureau of Land Management, could result in the cave being mined away even before its potential is understood.
“It’s completely untouched by man. It’s just a terrible tragedy if the BLM decides, ‘OK, we’ll just approve this permit.’ It will be destroyed without anyone knowing what’s there,” Rhinehart said.
“My guess is it’s going to open up in to a pretty spectacular, significant cave,” said Steve Beckley, owner of the nearby Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. Glenwood Caverns extends for more than three miles.
Beckley said he’s known Rhinehart since first getting into caving in 1980.
“He was one of the first cavers I went caving with,” Beckley said.
Beckley was part of the effort by Rhinehart and others to find more cave passages in Williams Canyon.
Beckley is concerned about the quarry expansion proposal, and said Rhinehart has been helpful on that issue. Rhinehart and McFarland were reticent to go public for now about the new cave discovery, but Beckley asked them to consider doing so.
“I just said, you know, you guys, we have one shot to try to stop the destruction of the cave system that’s under this potential quarry,” Beckley said. “If we don’t come forward and say we found a big cave it can be destroyed in a couple of years.”
Beckley said Rhinehart has been passionate about maintaining and protecting caves, and his writing and editing on the subject have helped in that regard.
“A person who’s a good writer can be invaluable to helping a cause,” Beckley said.