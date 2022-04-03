The Colorado Court of Appeals has affirmed a judge’s ruling that the Colowyo surface coal mine northeast of Meeker needs only a minor air pollution permit for a roughly 2,000-acre expansion at the mine.
A three-judge appeals court panel has unanimously stood by the ruling by 14th Judicial District Chief Judge Michael O’Hara III. He upheld the state Air Pollution Control Division’s determination that it need consider fugitive emissions only from a coal preparation and processing plant, or “coal crusher,” in determining what permit is required.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Sierra Club contend that fugitive emissions from the entire mine expansion need to be taken into account. Fugitive emissions are ones not coming from a single source like a smokestack.
If all emissions associated with the mine expansion are counted, those emissions would top 250 tons per year, which would result in the mine having to obtain a major source construction permit that the conservation groups say would mean more measures to limit pollution would be required.
They say the state omitted the majority of particulate emissions from its air permit calculations.
The appeals court ruling was written by Judge John Dailey, with judges Terry Fox and Timothy Schutz concurring. Calling O’Hara’s ruling “comprehensive and very thorough,” they agreed with his determination that regulations applying to the matter are ambiguous, and with his decision to defer to the state division’s interpretation of them.
The appeals court said the division and O’Hara properly looked to pertinent Environmental Protection Agency pronouncements and to case law that support the division’s interpretation and application of the ambiguous state regulations. The appeals court said the division’s “decision is reasonably based in the law.”
Robert Ukeiley, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, said he and a Sierra Club attorney are considering whether to appeal the matter further to the state Supreme Court.
Ukeiley said that based on what the EPA many years ago said was a strict interpretation of the regulations, a major source permit requirement should apply at the mine.
“We think that strict interpretation is another way for saying you do what the plain language of the regulations actually says,” he said. “That’s actually what courts are required to do.”
He said one common-sense measure to reduce pollution at the mine would involving using tarps on top of coal trucks.
“But because they got away with a minor source permit they’re not doing the common-sense solutions,” he said.
Andrew Bare, a spokesman for the Air Pollution Control Division, said it doesn’t comment on ongoing or potentially ongoing litigation.
The mine employs about 200 people and is owned by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which intervened in the case in support of the state and its position.
The mine supplies coal to the Craig Station power plant in Moffat County, which Tri-State operates and co-owns.
The plant also gets coal from the nearby Trapper Mine.
Tri-State spokesman Mark Stutz said Tri-State “is appreciative of the appeals court ruling and it is our hope that it will put this legal activity to rest.”
He said Tri-State has always been confident in its legal position in the case, and it is clear the state lawfully issued a permit for the expansion.
Tri-State pursued expansion into the new area of the Colowyo mine due to another area of the mine becoming depleted.
Tri-State is to begin closing down the first of the plant’s three generating units in coming years and fully shut down the plant by 2030, but it will continue to need a coal supply during this decade.
Stutz said the expansion began with preconstruction activities in 2017 and was completed in 2018.
“Tri-State will continue to operate the mine through the retirement of the Craig Station by 2030, and Tri-State will cease coal production and fully transition to reclamation activities by Dec. 31, 2031,” Stutz said.
He noted that Tri-State continues to plan to buy power from Axial Basin Solar, a 145-megawatt project located on land near the Colowyo Mine.
Stutz said the project “will be completed by 2024 and will add additional tax base in the region, as part of our 2020 Responsible Energy Plan efforts.”