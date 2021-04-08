The fate of the overturned convictions and sentencing of Verle Mangum in the 1996 bludgeoning deaths of a Clifton woman and her daughter is now in the hands of the Colorado Court of Appeals.
The appeals court is considering a challenge by local prosecutors of a judge’s 2019 finding that Mangum deserves a new trial due to ineffective legal representation by his trial and appeal attorneys. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have completed filing of briefs in the case and a ruling on the appeal is being awaited.
Prosecutors are arguing in part that 9th Judicial District Court Chief Judge James Boyd’s decision to vacate Mangum’s convictions and sentencing and grant him a new trial was improperly colored by testimony Boyd heard from a juror who voted to convict Mangum but later had second thoughts.
Though Boyd ultimately struck that juror’s testimony from the record, “It is clear that the court allowed the juror’s illegal testimony to shape its entire interpretation of the evidence and the court’s determination that the defendant was prejudiced by his counsel’s supposed deficient performance,” the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office, represented in the matter by Chief Deputy District Attorney David Waite, said in a brief in the prosecutor’s appeal.
A jury convicted Mangum, 42, in 2003 of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, in connection with the slayings of Janet Davis, 42, and her daughter, Jennifer, 11, at their home. He was 17 at the time of the crime, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Even if his original convictions stand following the appeal, he faces resentencing due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that such sentences are unconstitutional in the case of crimes committed by juveniles, including when convicted as adults.
Boyd had said in his ruling that it was subject “to any stay for appeal if one is found appropriate.” Mangum remains at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Center; Waite said Mangum has not sought release during the appeals process.
Boyd’s ruling pertained to the handling of Mangum’s trial by his trial attorneys, Richard Gurley and Colleen Scissors, and the handling of the post-trial appeal by attorney Jessica West.
Gurley is now a Mesa County district court judge. Boyd presided over the legal challenge of the attorneys’ handling of the Mangum matters after Mesa County judges recused themselves.
In his ruling, Boyd pointed to what he said were deficiencies in Mangum’s representation by Gurley and Scissors that he said ”undermine a rational person’s confidence in the result of the trial, in the reliability of the outcome of the trial and in any conclusion Defendant received a fair trial.” Boyd also found that West failed to pursue stronger appeal issues than the ones she raised in her appeal.
Mangum was arrested in 2001 and tried based largely on multiple confessions he made to witnesses. He now maintains he is innocent.
Boyd found among other things that Gurley and Scissors failed to promptly and thoroughly investigate a “false confession” defense, including why a 17-year-old might falsely confess to a crime; failed to properly investigate DNA evidence that might have benefited Mangum; and didn’t take actions that would have led to more effective use of an alibi defense.
In a written response to the prosecutors’ argument to the appeals court, attorneys for Mangum said prosecutors failed to show that Boyd’s “findings were clearly erroneous.”
“There was ample support in the record (far more than the mere preponderance of evidence required) for the conclusion that counsel’s performance fell below an objective standard of reasonableness and there was ‘a reasonable probability that, but for counsel’s unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different,’ ” the attorneys wrote, citing a legal standard established by another case.
In 2018, the jury foreperson in Mangum’s trial testified to Boyd that because Mangum didn’t testify at the trial, she went along with the other jurors in convicting him.
She later visited Mangum and wrote to the trial judge, and she told Boyd she wanted to get a greater understanding from the trial judge about whether the jury had done the right thing.
Mangum told Boyd he tried to get Gurley and Scissors to let him testify, and wanted to explain to the jury why he had told others he had committed the murders.
In appeals court arguments, the DA’s Office pointed to evidence that letting Mangum testify would have opened the door to allowing the jury to hear a “suppressed confession that was so damaging to the defendant and corroborated all of the other confessions in its main tenets.”
“It was a reasonable defense strategy to keep this admission out of the trial at all costs, and (Boyd) discounted that fact,” prosecutors said.
Attorneys for Mangum said in an appeals court filing that Gurley and Scissors “did not have a coordinated approach to discussions with Mangum about whether to testify: one believed Mangum had confessed to the defense team (and so could not testify without presenting an ethical conflict for the team), while the other did not. (Boyd) found this lack of communication prejudiced the defense.”
They also said in the filing that prosecutors “point to no evidence that the juror’s testimony contaminated … (Boyd’s) other rulings. This issue is irrelevant.”