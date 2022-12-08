Colorado was the source of nearly $400 million in federal energy and other natural resource revenue in the recently concluded 2022 federal fiscal year, with natural gas development in Garfield County alone accounting for about a quarter of that revenue.

According to Department of Interior Office of Natural Resources Revenue data, Colorado accounted for about $393 million in federal natural resources revenue during the fiscal year. Natural gas revenue was responsible for about $173.6 million of that total, followed by oil, at about $98.6 million; carbon dioxide, at $43 million; natural gas liquids, at $34.6 million; coal, $22.4 million, and other sources, about $21 million.