Scott McInnis says getting legislation passed 20 years ago governing management of what initially was referred to as Colorado Canyons was the highlight of his congressional career.
“I’m very proud of it,” the former longtime U.S. House of Representatives member from western Colorado says of a bill signed into law on Oct. 24, 2000. It created what initially was called Colorado Canyons National Conservation Area, and includes the Black Ridge Canyons Wilderness.
He’s also honored that, a few years after his bill became law 20 years ago, Congress passed another bill, sponsored by fellow Republican Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, renaming Colorado Canyons as McInnis Canyons.
“Some of Scott’s friends in the House decided it would be a good way of honoring him,” recalls Bob Silbernagel, at the time the editorial page editor of the Daily Sentinel.
Ever since, however, the name change has given some people pause. Among the concerns: naming a conservation area for a person rather than something like a natural or geographic feature, bestowing such an honor on someone who’s still alive, and bestowing it on a person viewed by some as having a mixed legacy when it comes to public-lands conservation.
Mark Pearson, a longtime Colorado wilderness advocate, said he understands that it’s viewed as kind of rude to complain about putting someone’s name on something like a conservation area.
But he added, “I’m not a big fan of naming stuff after people.”
Pearson said the U.S. Board on Geographic Names typically doesn’t name things after living people. He thinks it makes sense to wait and let history decide if honoring someone that way is appropriate.
In the case of what he’s seen from McInnis recently, “it doesn’t seem he’s much a fan of public lands,” Pearson said.
He was referring to the positions McInnis and his fellow Mesa County commissioners have taken against wilderness proposals and in support of ending the status of some federal lands in the county as wilderness study areas.
McInnis counters, “I am a strong supporter of conservation and I’ve got a record to prove it. The fact remains there’s very appropriate places for wilderness areas, very appropriate, but you’ve got to think each one out.”
He said that as a congressman he supported wilderness designation in places such as the Spanish Peaks and Flat Tops mountains that are pristine and have had little human activity. He is concerned about wilderness proposals that would do things such as protect wildlife corridors across multiple states, stop water development or prevent multiple uses where they should be allowed. And he said that in the case of Bureau of Land Management wilderness study areas in Mesa County, they have been designated as study areas for decades and managed like wilderness all that time when it shouldn’t take that long to make a decision on whether they qualify as wilderness.
Steve Smith, a Glenwood Springs resident who over the decades has advocated for wilderness, including on behalf of the Sierra Club, said McInnis wasn’t a wilderness enthusiast in Congress, but got some Colorado wilderness and other land-conservation measures passed, working as a hard negotiator and astute congressman who could tell when there was or wasn’t local momentum and support for protecting lands.
Smith said McInnis in some cases took advantage of the opportunity to move on legislation and show that he had some green credentials. In other cases he introduced bills he didn’t push very hard, and there were land-protection bills he didn’t help move, Smith said.
“But selectively he gave us some very positive legacies,” Smith said.
Silbernagel doesn’t remember McInnis initially being a big cheerleader for the type of conservation measures that the Colorado Canyons bill eventually encompassed.
“We wrote editorials, there were other folks that were bending his ear about it and he came to the conclusion that it was a good thing to do, I guess,” Silbernagel said.
McInnis said that while it’s no longer the case, at the time he left Congress he had been “the prime sponsor of more wilderness … for Colorado” than anyone in the history of Colorado.
Notably, too, he was the prime sponsor of bills that resulted in national-park status for the Great Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of the Gunnison national parks.
Smith said he doesn’t begrudge the fact that McInnis Canyons was named for McInnis.
But he added, “Personally I’ve always adhered to the principle that places that have natural features significant enough to be permanently protected ought to be named to showcase those natural features themselves.”
McInnis points to other examples in western Colorado of public lands being named after prominent people, from the Tilman Bishop State Wildlife Area locally to Lake Nighthorse in southwest Colorado, named for former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell.
“You can go all over the state. They do that all over the state,” McInnis said.
He added, “You don’t have to die first to be honored. And I think most people who receive the honor, if they were still alive, were kind of happy they didn’t die first.”
Pearson said he would have preferred that what was once Colorado Canyons National Conservation Area remained with that name. As it happens, McInnis says that’s a name he came up with when the bill was drafted and he was told it needed a name.
“I had to come up with something and I thought, well, we’ll just call it Colorado Canyons,” he said.