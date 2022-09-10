A Colorado National Monument rock formation once bearing a name deemed offensive now has a name acknowledging the artistic people drawn, as it were, to the area.
What was once called Squaw Fingers in the monument will now be known as Artists Fingers. It’s part of action that U.S. Board on Geographic Names has taken to rename nearly 650 features nationally that bore a name the Department of Interior says in a news release “has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” These include 28 features in Colorado.
The renaming initiative occurred under an order by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as Interior secretary.
The formation in the monument is said to look somewhat like curled or crossed fingers. National Park Service staff at the monument several years ago stopped using the derogatory name for the formation on its visitor maps and brochures, though the federal board hadn’t officially renamed it.
The formation is located roughly between the Artists Point and Highland View areas in the monument. That location explains how it got its new name. When the national renaming initiative got started, the U.S. Geological Survey put together an initial list of five candidate replacement names for each feature to be renamed, based on names of other nearby features. In the case of the monument feature, it suggested names based on nearby Artists Point, Monument Canyon, Black Ridge, Gold Star Canyon and Ute Canyon.
The Interior Department also consulted with tribes regarding names, and accepted recommendations in a public comment period. In addition, it considered recommendations from states.
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board decided that it first and foremost supported any tribal recommendations, but where tribal input was lacking it put forward recommendations of its own for some features, which Gov. Jared Polis accepted and forwarded to the federal government.
Chris Arend, spokesman for the state Department of Natural Resources, said it appears the Interior Department adopted 14 names recommended and chose against the board’s recommendation in eight cases.
The state board had recommended that Ute Canyon rather than Artists Point serve as the source name in renaming the monument feature.
The state board received no suggestions from the public regarding potential new names for the formation.
Some of the other newly renamed features in western Colorado include what now will be known as Hairpin Hill and Cimarron Creek in Montrose County, Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch in Ouray County, Bug Canyon and Sego Point in Dolores County, Colorow Creek in Eagle County and Red Gulch in Gunnison County.