A Colorado National Monument rock formation once bearing a name deemed offensive now has a name acknowledging the artistic people drawn, as it were, to the area.

What was once called Squaw Fingers in the monument will now be known as Artists Fingers. It’s part of action that U.S. Board on Geographic Names has taken to rename nearly 650 features nationally that bore a name the Department of Interior says in a news release “has historically been used as an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women.” These include 28 features in Colorado.