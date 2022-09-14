A new Colorado map provides insight into good possible release locations for wolves being transplanted into western Colorado, suggesting that lands outside resort areas such as Aspen and Vail may be strong candidate locations because of higher public support for reintroduction of the animals in those areas.
The map’s unveiling comes as Colorado Parks and Wildlife also has released photos taken by a member of the public last month confirming the continued presence of a wolf pack in North Park.
Parks and Wildlife staff discussed the question of release locations and the status of the existing pack in presentations to the agency commission last week.
Proposition 114, narrowly passed by voters in 2020, requires restoration of wolves to western Colorado starting by the end of 2023. After work by advisory groups, agency staff are going to work on a draft wolf reintroduction and management plan that they expect to present to the commission in December.
The map on release locations is based on a new study led by Mark Ditmer, with the U.S. Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Research Center in Utah. It assesses acreage in Colorado in part for ecological suitability for wolves, taking into account factors such as prey abundance, presence of roads and homes, and whether terrain is too steep to be conducive to hunting success.
Eric Odell, species conservation program manager for Parks and Wildlife, told the commission that many others have modeled what makes good wolf habitat.
“What’s unique is (Ditmer) also considered the social side,” Odell said.
The study considered the potential for conflicts between wolves and humans. It looked at private versus public land ownership and the level of livestock density on public grazing allotments, issues that could correlate with depredation by wolves on livestock. It also considered the amount of land protections, such as designated wilderness where wolf survival is generally higher, and the level of human tolerance of wolves locally based on the level of precinct-level voter support for the 2020 measure. The study pointed to other research showing that trying to reintroduce carnivores in areas with low tolerance can result in conflicts such as increased poaching and retaliatory killing of carnivores.
Overall, Ditmer and other researchers found nearly 56% of the West Slope to be “relatively suitable seasonal wolf habitat with areas of high ecological suitability and low conflict risk.”
The study found northwestern Colorado to have higher ecological suitability for wolves, but also a larger area of higher conflict potential. South of I-70, the ecological suitability isn’t quite as good, but the region generally has far less high-conflict risk areas, with more connected protected lands, and “higher tolerance for wolf reintroduction, especially in the resort regions of Aspen and Vail and around the southwestern city of Durango,” the study says.
Durango, however, isn’t within the region Parks and Wildlife is considering for reintroduction. It expects to release the animals no closer than 60 miles from the borders of adjoining states and from tribal lands, but still west of the Continental Divide as mandated by Proposition 114. Parks and Wildlife applied those broad parameters in an overlay of the map generated in Ditmer’s study, suggesting potentially suitable reintroduction areas outside communities such as Glenwood Springs, Vail, Aspen, Gunnison and Montrose. While the study analyzes ecological suitability and the potential for conflict in both summer and winter, the overlay shown by Parks and Wildlife uses the winter analysis because that’s when the agency expects to introduce wolves.
“This helps us frame the discussion,” Odell said, while adding, “that’s as far as we’ve gone with the mapping exercise.”
The agency plans to do public outreach in areas where it ends up planning to conduct releases, to discuss those plans.
Odell and Reid DeWalt, a Parks and Wildlife assistant director helping lead the reintroduction effort, noted that wolves won’t stay just in areas where they are introduced, but are expected to expand to other parts of the state, including eastern Colorado.
Still, said DeWalt, “We’re trying to put the wolves into the best spot for them as well as taking into account social considerations.”
Given the expectation of wolves spreading to other areas, for DeWalt, the study’s identification of high-conflict areas indicates to him areas where the agency will need to do a lot of outreach. The study evaluates ecological suitability and human conflict potential statewide, given the potential for the animals to spread far beyond where Proposition 114 required their restoration.
Meanwhile, “some really incredible shots” that Odell said were taken by a member of the public over a two-hour period Aug. 21 show a total of seven members of a still-intact pack in open terrain in North Park. The sightings followed what Odell described as rumors about the status of the pack. Collars the agency had placed on two of the wolves have malfunctioned and stopped working, and a female wolf from Wyoming had arrived in Colorado with a collar but Odell said the collar’s batteries were old and it stopped working.
Odell told the commission the agency has continued to get reports as recently as last week that the pack remains intact.
Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Dallas May said commissioners hear numerous accusations and reports that the pack had been exterminated.
“These photos are obvious evidence that these wolves are unmolested and operating, functioning naturally,” he said.
The pack is the result of the Wyoming female and a male separately migrating into the state and producing pups last year, and it has been engaged in some attacks on livestock. Parks and Wildlife has seen no evidence of further reproduction in the pack this year. The agency plans to put more collars on pack members this winter.