Colorado Parks and Wildlife has committed to take corrective steps after a state audit raised accountability concerns in connection with about $2.8 million in state parks camping revenues missed out on last year due to campsite closures, fee reductions and refunds.
Individual campsites were closed nearly 2,600 times from Jan. 1 to Sept. 7 of last year, with closures affecting more than a third of the 4,200 sites in the state, though most were closed from just one to seven days, the audit found.
"Although some of the site closures may have been for legitimate reasons (e.g., sites closed to the public for use by volunteer camp hosts), we could not reliably verify what proportion of the closures appeared to be reasonable due to discrepancies in CPW’s reservation data. In total, these closed sites could have brought in up to $1.9 million in additional state revenue if the sites had been made available and reserved by the public," the audit found.
The audit included interviews with park managers, 11 of whom "indicated that there is a risk that closed campsites are misused to benefit family and/or friends of park staff," with one saying, "I’ve seen staff do this frequently for friends,” the audit said.
Auditors also identified 136,517 reserved nights across 32 parks from Jan. 1 through Sept. 7 of last year, out of about 209,000 reservations made for all of last year, in which the parks charged a total of $836,921 less than standard nightly fees.
"Although regional managers approved these reductions in campsite reservation fees, they did not document their rationale for how lowering the fees would encourage occupancy and otherwise increase campground use, which is required by CPW policies," the audit says.
Fee reductions also are allowed in cases such as when campground facilities such as boat ramps or restrooms are closed for repair, or a campground requires significant updating.
The audit additionally found that Parks and Wildlife refunded about $12,500 for 268 canceled reservations for reasons that didn't qualify for a refund under its policy, such as weather issues. Staff also didn't document, or clearly document, the reasons for other refunds totaling more than $21,000, the audit said.
Auditors heard from many park managers who don't release campsites for use by others when no-shows occurred, instead leaving sites empty in case the campers show up before the end of their reservation "to prevent customer service challenges."
"Overall, we found that CPW is not managing campsite reservations in a way that maximizes use for the general public or the revenue that CPW could be collecting from campground use," the audit said.
The audit was conducted according to a state SMART Government Act requirement that the state auditor annually conduct performance audits of one of more specific programs or services in at least two state departments. Parks and Wildlife is part of the state Department of Natural Resources.
Altogether, the audit said, Parks and Wildlife collected about $14.7 million in revenue from campsite reservations last year. Auditors sought to put into perspective the $2.8 million that the agency passed up, saying it amounts to more than a quarter of the $11 million state park budget shortfall Parks and Wildlife in 2018 estimated at the time could occur by 2025. The agency was appropriated $37.8 million for the 2022 fiscal year for state park operations.
Some park managers told auditors that staff will close campsites for staff use or in anticipation of customer service challenges such as people camping at the wrong site, showing up on the wrong day or wanting to stay longer. However, managers also said those practices don't align with the Parks and Wildlife policies that closed sites are for use for staff and volunteers on work trips, and medical and mechanical emergencies.
Since park staff don't consistently track night-to-night use of closed sites, and some campers may pay cash for those sites, there is a risk that park staff could fraudulently obtain cash payments but not record them or submit them to Parks and Wildlife, the audit said.
Parks and Wildlife has agreed to auditors' recommendations to address the concerns. These cover things such as implementing, and monitoring compliance with, policies to ensure prudent use of site closures and price reductions; requiring regional managers to document their rationale for approving reduced campsite fees; and enforcing reservation policies related to what should happen with a campsite when a camper does not show up for their reservation and does not notify the park.
The agency's acting director, Heather Dugan, said in a statement that the agency is "immediately working to implement the recommendations in the report. The audit identified that CPW needs better processes and procedures to document and approve campsite closures for a clearly defined reason. Campsite closures are important management tools for our park managers, and we will continue to use closures when campsites are not usable (such as when covered in snow during the winter), during emergency situations like wildfires, and for volunteer camp hosts and trail crews."
The audit showed that Northeast Colorado, with 15 state parks, accounted for about 79,000 of last year's park campsite reservations. That was followed by about 58,000 reservations in southeast Colorado, with just seven state parks; nearly 50,000 in northwest Colorado, with 12 parks; and 22,763 in southwest Colorado, with eight parks.