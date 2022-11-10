With snow already accumulating with an early fervor heading into winter, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has rolled out upgrades to its website and the information it provides, with the goal of better informing people making plans for backcountry adventures.
“We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry,” Ethan Greene, director of the center, said in a news release. “On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other Internet maps — simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.”
According to the website of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, of which the center is a part, “Since 1950 avalanches have killed more people in Colorado than any other natural hazard, and in the United States, Colorado accounts for one-third of all avalanche deaths.”
During the 2021-22 season, avalanches caught 20 people in Colorado, burying 12 of them and killing seven, according to avalanche center data. Two of the fatalities involved skiers; one, a snowboarder; and four, snowshoers, climbers or hikers.
Twelve died in the state in slides during the 2020-21 season, tying a modern-day record, although more annual deaths reportedly occurred sometimes during Colorado’s early mining days.
Colorado snowpack so far this season is at 154 percent of median, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Dozens of slides already have been reported by the public and center staff already this season. According to a recent Aspen Daily News story, a skier in the Ashcroft area outside Aspen managed to avoid being buried or injured in a 1,000-foot slide Oct. 27.
Colorado’s center collaborates with other avalanche safety entities, including ones in Canada and Switzerland, and those collaborations have contributed to its upgrades. According to a blog by Greene on the Colorado center website, its new dynamic avalanche forecasting system is similar to one used in Switzerland for many years.
Previously, the Colorado center had issued forecasts for 10 zones in the state. Now, Green wrote in his blog, “Instead of writing a forecast for avalanche conditions in a predefined zone, the new platform allows us to select an area for each forecast based on the avalanche conditions.”
The center also is shifting from issuing morning forecasts, to issuing them each afternoon at 4:30 p.m. That’s intended to help people better plan outings based on conditions, and with a forecast two days out, will allow for planning based on Friday-afternoon forecasts for weekend trips. The website will update forecasts more than once a day for circumstances such as unanticipated changes in conditions overnight.
The center also provides weather forecast information, with 21 forecasts for locations around the state. And it continues to provide information on things such as avalanche observations and education.