With snow already accumulating with an early fervor heading into winter, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has rolled out upgrades to its website and the information it provides, with the goal of better informing people making plans for backcountry adventures.

“We are very excited to launch a much-needed upgrade of our website, which will make it easier for users to access the avalanche information they need to be safe in the backcountry,” Ethan Greene, director of the center, said in a news release. “On the new site, users can find their avalanche forecast using the same approach they use on other Internet maps — simply click on the map or type in a place name. The new site also features dynamic forecast zones, which allow the CAIC to forecast for specific or broad regions based on current avalanche conditions.”