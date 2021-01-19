Energy developer Ursa Resources has made a $5.8 million payment for back taxes to the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office as part of its continuing bankruptcy proceedings.
The county announced the payment for 2019 taxes, due last year, in a news release Monday.
“The payment may ease concerns expressed by western Garfield County taxing authorities running on already lean budgets,” the county said in the release.
Ursa filed for bankruptcy in September. At the time, officials said it owed $5.3 million to the Garfield County Treasurer’s Office. In November, a bankruptcy court approved Ursa’s $60 million sale of its Piceance Basin natural gas assets to Terra Energy Partners. According to the county, Ursa’s 2020 tax obligations payable this year will be assumed by Terra Energy Partners as outlined in the sale agreement made between the companies.
Garfield County Treasurer Carrie Couey said in the release that staff from the Garfield County Attorney’s and Treasurer’s offices “worked in tandem to make the best decisions possible in pursuing obtaining of the funds owed to the county” by Ursa.
“We are pleased that the efforts have come to fruition,” said Couey.
Assets being acquired by Terra include 41,000 net acres of oil and gas properties in the Piceance Basin and 579 wells Ursa operates.