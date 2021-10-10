Two former local residents with personal stakes in the future of Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah are among the many conservationists celebrating President Joe Biden’s announcement Friday that he is restoring the monument, and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, to their former, larger sizes.
Joe Neuhof, who was the founding executive director of Colorado Canyons Association, which fosters community stewardship, education and awareness of local national conservation area lands, this summer became executive director of Friends of Cedar Mesa. It advocates on behalf of the Bears Ears area and has been a party in litigation challenging former president Donald Trump’s action reducing the size of Bears Ears National Monument.
Rob Gay, who left his former job as lands program director at Colorado Canyons Association this year to work at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, is a paleontologist who long has done field research in the Bears Ears region. He likewise has been involved in the legal challenge of Trump’s shrinking of the monument, in Gay’s case working through the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Gay on Friday said he’s excited about the reversal of Trump’s decision.
“It means that some of the sites we’re working on are back under this national monument protection,” he said.
Neuhof has spent about a decade exploring the greater Bears Ears region, on backpacking, river-running and climbing outings. He’s also been a member of Friends of Cedar Mesa, which he views as a sister organization to Colorado Canyons Association, and has been involved with Friends of Cedar Mesa since it was formed. He wasn’t surprised by Biden’s decision.
“We’ve been expecting this announcement since the Biden administration came into office. We knew that it was a top priority for them around their conservation agenda,” Neuhof said.
Neuhof found himself out of state on a work trip Friday when the news become official.
”I know that some of the indigenous leaders and some of my staff there are up on like the Moki Dugway (a dramatic stretch of highway in the Bears Ears area) sipping champagne right now and celebrating, and I’m on coastal Maine, which couldn’t be more different than Bears Ears,” he said Friday.
The geologically striking Bears Ears area is of particular interest to tribal entities due to its cultural resources, such as rock art and ancient ruins.
Neuhof is excited by an aspect of Biden’s proclamation that Neuhof said expresses an intention for co-management of Bears Ears by the federal government and tribes.
Gay said Biden’s action will mean renewed protection from possible activities such as uranium mining for significant fossil sites that were no longer in the monument after Trump shrank it. Some of those sites that lost some protections for a time are providing Gay and other researchers with clues about how animals learned to walk on land and diversified into reptiles and mammals.
RESEARCH IMPLICATIONS
Biden’s action provides renewed protections in the western part of the Bears Ears region, where much of Gay’s work recently has focused. He said the area contains massive quantities of fossils previously undocumented by science. For him and other researchers, those fossils may shed light on how earlier dinosaurs known to have been in the area were able to survive, when other animals, such as crocodile-type reptiles, were not.
He said researchers have found only dinosaur footprints in that area, and no dinosaur bones yet. “But they’re there,” he added with a laugh.
Past discoveries of early dinosaurs in nearby areas such as Moab and Arizona adds to Gay’s confidence that such dinosaurs roamed the area he is now researching. He’s particularly interested how, in less than 5 million years, or what he called “the geological blink of an eye,” many animals of that era died and dinosaurs began to rule the world.
With humans ruling the world now, he thinks it’s important to understand how those other creatures went extinct.
“If we want to avoid that same fate for ourselves we kind of need to know what happened in the past,” he said.
He said renewed protection within a national monument doesn’t just mean more bureaucratic protections for fossil sites — it also makes them eligible for additional funding only available for national conservation areas.
POLITICAL FOOTBALL
Neuhof said it is important that, as the monument expansion creates all kinds of protections and expectations, there also be an increase in the capacity of land management agencies to be able to provide those protections. With Bears Ears’ original monument designation, the continued spotlight on it and the increase in outdoor visitation caused by the pandemic, the Bears Ears region has seen visitor numbers grow, and Neuhof said there aren’t currently the proper resources to protect the area from that visitation. His group has been working on a campaign to encourage people to visit in a respectful manner, due to the growing concerns Friends of Cedar Mesa has about problems such as people scrawling graffiti on rock art and inadvertently bumping into walls of things such as cliff dwellings with their backpacks.
Meanwhile, Neuhof and Gay both worry about the back-and-forth nature of national monument protections based on which president happens to hold office.
“We think that there should be a permanent solution so that the Antiquities Act can be used appropriately,” Neuhof said.
He said appropriate use of the act presidents use to designate monuments doesn’t include reducing monument sizes. Litigants challenging Trump’s decision to shrink monuments argue the law lets presidents create monuments, but not reduce them in size. Gay said the original act doesn’t say anything about presidents modifying or reducing monuments. He’s concerned that monuments anywhere could be subject to change, and thinks it’s important that there be legislative or court action to provide finality regarding what the act allows.
Neuhof said he thinks there’s a deep passion for the Bears Ears area in Mesa County, and he’s spent a lot of evenings talking to people who have shared adventures about Bears Ears.
“I think this (Bears Ears) campaign is one followed closely by a bunch of folks in Mesa County, and regardless of what ... side of the issue you come down on, I think that most people think that it’s an amazing place, and there’s lots of interest in visiting it,” he said.