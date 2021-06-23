U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is again pushing for passage of bills that would boost funding for cleanup of abandoned, or orphaned, oil and gas wells on federal lands and boost the opportunities for public comment when federal oil and gas lease sales are proposed.
Bennet on Tuesday reintroduced measures he also had brought forward last September. This time, he does so in a political climate at least somewhat more conducive to their passage, with President Joe Biden now in office and both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in Democratic control, however narrowly.
Bennet’s office notes that the Department of Interior in April reported at least 14,400 orphaned wells on federal lands. Such wells are ones where an owner or operator can’t be located or can’t afford to plug and abandon the well. A report prepared for the National Wildlife Society and Public Land Solutions identified 637 at-risk wells on federal lands in Colorado, saying those are inactive wells either already orphaned or at risk of being orphaned.
However, Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, noted that Interior in its April report said there are just 84 orphaned wells on Bureau of Land Management lands. The report said most orphaned wells on federal lands are on national forest lands in eastern United States.
Among other measures, Bennet’s bill would modernize bonding requirements for companies in an attempt to ensure well plugging and site reclamation costs are covered, including by raising required bonds to $100,000 for an individual lease and $500,000 for all of a company’s leases in a state.
The bill would create a multi-billion-dollar orphan well cleanup fund that Bennet says will create jobs while cutting emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas.
The second measure would ensure the public can see who is nominating and bidding on parcels offered in lease sales, and impose various public-comment periods for different stages of review for lease sale proposals. It also would require that the Interior Department obtain consent from federal agencies managing the surface estate before a lease sale, such as in leasing involving national forest land.
The Trump administration had reduced public comment periods.
“Colorado’s economy depends on our public lands, but the last Administration too often cut Colorado communities out of management decisions, and left local governments on the hook to clean up the mess,” Bennet said in a news release. “Our bills not only invest in orphaned well clean up, but also restore the role of local leaders in lease sales, and hold companies operating on public lands to the same high standards that responsible operators already follow.”
Biden also proposed spending on plugging orphaned wells in his sweeping infrastructure bill, and the Biden administration suspended the federal oil and gas leasing program in order to review the program. Meanwhile, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is going through a rulemaking process to strengthen its financial assurance requirements for companies to address concerns over the adequacy of funding for orphaned wells.
Grand Junction resident Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, said in an email that oil and gas companies have left behind more orphaned wells than ever before in recent years.
“These actions are creating a serious problem that threatens to force taxpayers to pony up millions in clean-up costs and wreak havoc on Western Slope’s land, air, and water,” he said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, a surge of bankruptcies in the oil and gas industry has only made the problem of orphaned wells worse.
”Senator Bennet’s legislation will address this problem and prevent it from happening in the future. It will create good-paying oil patch jobs in Western Slope communities navigating economic transition, and help heal the damage to water and wildlife posed by this old infrastructure.”
Said Miera, “Senator Bennet is on the ballot next year and is trying anything he can to appeal to the extremists,” as she said is shown by those endorsing his announcement of the bills. She noted that it included Greenpeace and the Sierra Club, and said none of the county commissioners endorsing the bills are from counties with significant oil and gas production.
She said orphaned wells are “especially not an issue in Colorado with an industry-funded orphan well program. Even more important is the fact that many of the oil and gas wells that are orphaned on federal lands were developed prior to current reclamation standards.”
Miera said that after Bennet introduced the bills last year, his staff committed to more discussions with her group but it hasn’t heard a thing.
”I would have hoped our senator could have taken the past year to reach out to those of us in the industry affected by his reintroduction of the same legislation and would welcome that stakeholder process if he’s looking for real solutions moving forward,” she said.