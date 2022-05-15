A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., would support economic development and diversification in communities historically reliant economically on fossil-fuel-related development and power generation, creating a nonprofit corporation with a $20 billion endowment to support government services and transition efforts in eligible communities.
Bennet crafted his National Energy Community Transition Act in response to concerns he’s heard in western Colorado about the impacts of coal mine and power plant closures on rural communities and economies.
As written, it also potentially could aid local communities that have suffered from the sharp drop-off in local natural gas development starting in 2008. A formula for direct payments to municipal, county and tribal governments would take into account revenue declines over the last 20 years in addition to projected declines over the next decade. Grant funding also would be available under the bill.
According to a news release from Bennet’s office, he began working on the bill after meeting with Northwest Colorado leaders in February 2020 to discuss the challenges they are facing as a result of the announced upcoming closures of coal-fired power plants in Craig and Hayden. Those closures also will result in the loss of many local coal mining jobs and cause significant losses in tax revenue. Local leaders voiced a desire for proactive action to plug projected local government budget gaps for services such as hospitals and schools, and to diversify economies.
“Right now, limited resources are available to communities that are expecting a loss of tax revenue due to anticipated closures in the near future. The National Energy Community Transition Act seeks to rectify this oversight by providing immediate support to these communities to smooth the transition before closures occur,” the news release said.
The bill would establish a federally chartered but nongovernmental nonprofit corporation that would provide economic support to eligible governments and other entities. It would be initially funded with $20 billion in federal funds. The endowment’s principal balance would live in perpetuity, being invested to generate income that would serve as a long-term funding source for communities. A separate benefits account also would be created, with funding consisting of 33% of otherwise unobligated federal revenue from fossil fuel and renewable energy leasing.
Bennet said in the release that the bill “was carefully crafted with feedback from local leaders in Northwest Colorado to create an enduring way to support economic revitalization in our communities.”
Craig Mayor Ryan Hess said in the release, “Senator Bennet’s efforts to work hand-in-hand with local leaders — on both sides of the aisle — to create a new permanent endowment fund will help northwest Colorado through the transition away from coal plant-based economies. “
The bill’s retroactive language could result in funding being made available in the North Fork Valley as a result of coal mine closings there. Other potential beneficiaries could include local counties, and communities such as Parachute and De Beque along with area special districts, that have been hit hard by the significant cutback in natural gas drilling.
Tiffany Pehl, deputy director of Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, said that group is keeping an eye on the legislation. While it doesn’t have much information on the measure now, Bennet’s office has reached out to AGNC and a presentation on the measure is planned for its board meeting on May 25.