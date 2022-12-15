A former director of the Bureau of Land Management has become chief of staff for U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
Bennet’s office announced the hiring of Neil Kornze in a news release.
Kornze served as BLM director for several years during the Obama administration.
He was confirmed as director by the Senate in an overwhelming bipartisan vote, making him at the age of 35, the youngest person ever confirmed to serve as BLM director.
According to the release, under Kornze’s leadership, the BLM protected iconic American landscapes, having been involved in establishing the Browns Canyon National Monument in Chaffee County in Colorado and Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.
Bennet’s office said Kornze also was involved in energy issues, ranging from resolving long-standing conflicts on the Roan Plateau outside Rifle to authorizing the largest wind and solar energy projects in North America.
Under the terms of a 2014 settlement of a lawsuit, the BLM adopted a plan barring oil and gas leasing on nearly 35,000 acres on top of the Roan Plateau for the life of the plan, and also canceled leases covering that acreage and reimbursed Bill Barrett Corp. $47.6 million for them.
Before his BLM job, Kornze served as a senior policy advisor to the late U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and in that job was an architect of the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009, according to the release.
Most recently, Kornze was the chief executive officer of the Campion Advocacy Fund and the Campion Foundation, which advocate for access to housing as a solution to homelessness and conserving public lands as a solution to the climate crisis.
Kornze joins Bennet following Bennet’s re-election in November.
Bennet said in the release, “Neil’s passion for Colorado and the American West and his wealth of experience in both the U.S. Senate and the federal government will make him a great asset to our office. We’re grateful to have Neil join our team as I begin my third term.”
Kornze is a Nevada native. According to Bennet’s release, his family arrived in Denver in the late 1800s and has been active in notable Colorado institutions including the Denver Post, the Denver Mint and the Colorado School of Mines.
“As a native Westerner with deep family roots in Colorado, I’m thrilled to take on the role of chief of staff in Senator Bennet’s office,” said Kornze. “Senator Bennet is a true champion for working families, Colorado’s public lands and waters, and economic opportunity. I look forward to working with him to continue to deliver for all Coloradans.”
According to Bennet’s office, Kornze will replace Amy Friedman, who was acting chief of staff and state director, and now will serve as state director and deputy chief of staff.
