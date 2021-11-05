U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on Thursday voiced confidence that Democrats will succeed in getting infrastructure and budget bills passed, resulting in historic investments in families, the fight against climate change and work on roads, bridges, water projects and broadband.
“As difficult as this process has been and as painful as it has been, I’m extremely optimistic that we’re going to get these bills to the president’s desk and get this important work done for the country,” said Bennet, D-Colo.
Bennet spoke in a Zoom meeting with reporters Thursday morning, amid reports that the House of Representatives might vote as soon as Thursday evening on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill, and then vote on an infrastructure bill today.
The Senate previously approved a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
“I know my colleagues in this caucus and I believe that we’re going to get it done,” Bennet said when asked why he’s optimistic the measures will get through Congress.
Bennet said that “passing these bills would be a tremendous step forward for the country and a powerful reminder that our democracy can deliver change in people’s lives.”
He said that with the budget bill, “we’re about to do more for workers and families than anything in at least 50 years.”
Bennet said the measure would extend an enhanced child tax credit for a year, “meaning 90% of families in Colorado will continue to receive the benefit.” It also would make the credit permanently available to the poorest kids. Before this year, 27 million kids lived in families too poor to qualify for the credits.
The measure also would limit child care costs to no more than 7% of family income.
“For a lot of families that’s half of what they’re paying today,” he said.
Bennet said the measure would make the largest investment in fighting climate change in American history, including tax incentives he helped push through the Senate Finance Committee to spur clean energy and strengthen manufacturing of wind and solar. It also includes investments in forest restoration and wildfire resilience.
Both bills would be paid in part by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans and establishing a minimum tax rate of 15% for large corporations, Bennet said. The latter provision was one Bennet had proposed in a bill with some other senators.