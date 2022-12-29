U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is calling on the Interior Department to get moving on reforming the bonding requirements for oil and gas operators on public lands to help ensure the costs of plugging old wells and cleaning up associated well sites don’t have to be covered by taxpayers.

The Interior Department in a 2021 review of the Bureau of Land Management oil and gas leasing program had identified in part a need for bonding reforms, but has yet to take action on such reforms. In June, the White House released a regulatory agenda being considered by federal agencies that included bonding reforms among other Interior oil and gas program revisions, but no bonding-reform proposal has been forthcoming yet.