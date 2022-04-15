Former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Thursday touted domestic energy production as being important to America’s national security and foreign affairs, criticizing what he characterized as the Biden administration’s retreat from the energy-independence policies of former President Trump.
Bernhardt, who served as Interior secretary during the latter part of Trump’s four-year term, spoke in New Castle during the annual Energy & Environment Forum put on by Garfield County and Colorado Mesa University. Bernhardt grew up in Garfield County and gave his address in New Castle, where he once attended grade school.
Bernhardt said Biden and his administration are executing on the promises Biden made as a candidate, through measures such as canceling the Keystone XL pipeline project and cutting the number of drilling permit approvals by the Bureau of Land Management. He compared that to actions taken under the Trump administration such as opening access to oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reducing the number of days typically required to get federal drilling permits, and being aggressively engaged in liquefied natural gas projects.
He described Trump’s LNG position as having been an important component of his national security and foreign affairs strategy.
Bernhardt added, “And I personally believe that having those additional tools as part of your national security strategy and foreign affairs strategy, having a robust energy menu to work with and ... strong production has a huge effect on what Americans do worldwide. And so to begin to go backwards from there makes absolutely no sense to me from a national security perspective, nor does it make sense to me from an economic perspective,” he said.
“And it’s particularly challenging when you move to, ‘I’m not for American energy for fossil fuel but I’m for fossil fuels from other countries being produced,’ ” Bernhardt said. “That to me is an absolutely ridiculous position.”
He referred to Biden looking to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela as sources for more oil. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to higher oil prices and efforts to reduce reliance on Russian-produced oil and gas.
Bernhardt said Biden was clear during his campaign when it came to positions on issues related to the Interior Department and has been appointing people to agencies who have been carrying out policies consistent with that vision.
Bernhardt said that in December 2020 during the Trump administration, the Bureau of Land Management processed some 864 drilling permits on federal land, compared to just 164 in December 2021 and 95 in January under the Biden administration.
“This is just as a pure analysis, pretty good work on implementing the president’s vision,” he said, referring to Biden’s views on domestic energy production.
Biden has made fighting climate change a top priority, and during his campaign pledged to end drilling on public lands, something he hasn’t done. The organization Public Citizen in December said that the average monthly amount of federal-land drilling permit approvals in 2021, while down from the monthly average during the final year of the Trump administration in 2020, was higher than the monthly averages during President Trump’s first three years in office. And the Associated Press last summer reported that the 800-plus permits approved by the Trump administration in December 2020 was far more than during any other month during his presidency, as companies rushed to lock in drilling rights before Biden took office.
Bernhardt said the Biden administration has done a pretty good job in its first year in carrying out its policy goals, and he doesn’t think administration officials will deviate from their political positions absent a groundswell push that includes Democratic governors and senators.
Bernhardt believes fossil fuels will continue to be needed in the future to help meet people’s energy needs as the global population keeps growing.
“My view is the future requires for a long time traditional forms of energy as well as every other,” he said.
Those in attendance at Thursday’s forum included Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis, who Bernhardt worked for when McInnis served in Congress, and Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson, who Bernhardt noted taught him speech at Rifle High School.
“So if this speech is very disappointing there is one person you should talk to,” Bernhardt joked.
Bernhardt served as deputy secretary of the Interior Department under Trump before succeeding Ryan Zinke as Interior secretary.
He also served on Trump’s transition team after Trump’s 2016 election, and on Thursday told about how he was hunting in the Steamboat Springs area on Election Day and rushed to get Washington by the next day to begin helping with the transition.