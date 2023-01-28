Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left, and previous Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during an unveiling of Bernhardt’s official portrait in Washington D.C. Bernhardt grew up in Garfield County and attended Rifle High School.
When artist Jeffrey W. Bass first talked to former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Bernhardt’s wife Gena about painting his official portrait, “of course they expressed interest in having a background component representative of where he’s from,” Bass recalls.
Where Bernhardt is from is western Colorado. He grew up in Garfield County and attended Rifle High School before going on to become an attorney and have an Interior Department career that included serving as Interior secretary during the final years of the Trump administration.
Bass said that in considering what background was most fitting for Bernhardt’s portrait, “Mount Garfield emerged pretty quickly as the favorite.”
The resulting 48-by-44-inch oil painting of Bernhardt and Mount Garfield was unveiled Thursday in a ceremony at the Interior Department headquarters. It depicts Bernhardt in the foreground, in a vest and khaki pants, and with a cowboy hat in hand, gazing westward as the light from the setting sun glows behind him on Mount Garfield’s cliffs.
Bernhardt is holding in his hand the Great American Outdoors Act, a major public lands bill that passed through Congress and was signed by Trump while Bernhardt served as secretary. The measure was sponsored by then-U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., who was among the attendees at Thursday’s ceremony. Among others were current Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and former Interior secretaries Ryan Zinke and Dirk Kempthorne.
Bernhardt worked for Interior altogether in various capacities for 11 years during the Trump administration and the George W. Bush administration.
“No one dedicates over 11 years of their life to any organization unless they believe in the overarching mission at hand and the people tasked with carrying it out, and that is certainly the case for me and the Department,” Bernhardt said in a news release about the portrait. He called it “a great privilege to serve as Secretary of the Interior in the Trump-Pence Administration.”
Bernhardt was the 53rd Interior secretary, and an organization called Friends of 53, made up of his friends and former colleagues, was formed for the purpose of creating and donating the official portrait to the Interior Museum for display alongside portraits of Bernhardt’s 52 predecessors.
Bass, a Florida resident, previously has painted subjects including former President George H. W. Bush, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former Secretary of State George Shultz.
Bass said Friday that after talking to the Bernhardts about concepts for the portrait, the first image that popped in his mind was an iconic photograph of Theodore Roosevelt taken at Yosemite National Park, with a waterfalls in the background. He said he knew he similarly wanted an asymmetric composition with a prominent landmark feature in the background that would be emblematic of the western Colorado region.
Bass traveled to Grand Junction a little more than a year ago to consider possible landmarks, and for his first time saw Mount Garfield, which he described as being “inescapable” and “visually dominant.”
He said he knew intuitively that the mountain belonged in the portrait, and could sense that Bernhardt favored it as well, although Bernhardt “was kind enough to give me some latitude” on the matter, Bass said.
Bass also wanted the landscape component to pay homage to the 19th-century landscape painters of the Hudson River School. He said they “subscribed to a philosophy known as the sublime in nature.”
He said that according to that philosophy, it wasn’t enough for a landscape painting to be beautiful. It had to be dramatic and inspire awe and reverence, and many such paintings also are characterized by luminous lighting.
In the case of Mount Garfield, he knew that the way to achieve such an aesthetic in the painting was to first photograph it during the “golden-hour” light when the sun was low on the horizon just before dusk.
He said when he first saw the mountain, “I thought it was very imposing and fascinating and I knew that it looked very, very different depending on the time of day.”
He said he spent a couple of days traveling around the area, looking for the best viewing angle of the mountain. He then waited hours for when the sun would be at the right angle to light it up.
“Just 15 minutes before dusk the sun was just in position that it lit up like a Christmas tree. It was amazing. I was astounded. It was almost providential. It gave me precisely the aesthetic I was looking for. It just worked out beautifully.”
Bass photographed the mountain washed in the warm, orange-red hues of late day. Ahead of his local visit, Bernhardt visited him in Florida.
There, Bass photographed Bernhardt outdoors in late afternoon, and placing orange theatrical gels over an artificial light source to try to produce that same golden-hour lighting he planned to depict in the painting, working from his photos.
He said that altogether, the portrait project took probably about four months of working time, and was demanding but went fairly well.
Bass said Bernhardt was good to work with. He said Bernhardt is known for being focused and efficient with time, getting the job done and moving on to the next task.
Nevertheless, “he was very good about making himself available,” and had a good grasp of what Bass needed, Bass said.
“I didn’t have to choreograph him a whole lot like I normally do” with subjects, he said.
He added that Bernhardt’s choice of clothing also “couldn’t have been better.”
Overall, “I think his sense of focus and efficiency melded very good with my sense of mission and designing the painting, so our collaboration was very good.”