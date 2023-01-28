Bernhardt-20230126AH-96749.jpg

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left, and previous Interior Secretary David Bernhardt during an unveiling of Bernhardt’s official portrait in Washington D.C. Bernhardt grew up in Garfield County and attended Rifle High School.

When artist Jeffrey W. Bass first talked to former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Bernhardt’s wife Gena about painting his official portrait, “of course they expressed interest in having a background component representative of where he’s from,” Bass recalls.

Where Bernhardt is from is western Colorado. He grew up in Garfield County and attended Rifle High School before going on to become an attorney and have an Interior Department career that included serving as Interior secretary during the final years of the Trump administration.