As President Biden on Wednesday finalized protections for the Camp Hale area through a national monument designation, his administration took steps to protect the Thompson Divide area that promise to ratchet back up the level of debate over whether to prevent future oil and gas leasing on that western Colorado landscape.

Biden on Wednesday used the Antiquities Act to create the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Camp Hale, the World War II training grounds near Leadville for the famed 10th Mountain Division ski troops.