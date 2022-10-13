As President Biden on Wednesday finalized protections for the Camp Hale area through a national monument designation, his administration took steps to protect the Thompson Divide area that promise to ratchet back up the level of debate over whether to prevent future oil and gas leasing on that western Colorado landscape.
Biden on Wednesday used the Antiquities Act to create the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument during a visit to Camp Hale, the World War II training grounds near Leadville for the famed 10th Mountain Division ski troops.
Biden’s action immediately provides permanent protection for the land covered by it, absent future action by Congress or another president. His administration’s initiative in the case of Thompson Divide is more limited. It is proposing a 20-year withdrawal from new oil and gas leasing and new mining claims on some 225,000 acres extending from the Glenwood Springs area south to acreage between Paonia and Crested Butte, and east of Crawford. The acreage is in Garfield, Pitkin and Gunnison counties.
The White House said the proposal comes in “response to broad concerns about protecting Thompson Divide’s important wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, grazing lands and clean air and water.” Pre-existing leases in the area wouldn’t be affected by the proposed mineral withdrawal, and constitute less than 1% of the more than 3,000 active federal leases in the state, according to the White House.
“A coalition of hunters, ranchers, farmers, outdoor enthusiasts and community leaders have worked for decades to ensure the Thompson Divide area is protected,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a news release Wednesday. “Today the Biden-Harris administration is taking an important and sensible step to ensure that we have the science and public input necessary to make informed decisions about sustainable management of public lands in the Thompson Divide area.”
The Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service have submitted a joint withdrawal petition and application to Haaland. According to the release, Haaland’s approval of the petition and publication of a Federal Register notice will kick off a two-year “segregation” period when new mining claims and new federal mineral leases will be prohibited on parts of the White River National Forest, the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, and BLM lands. Private lands and existing rights, including for the operation of the Wolf Creek underground natural gas storage area outside Glenwood Springs that is critical to providing gas to the Roaring Fork Valley, won’t be affected by the segregation, the federal government says.
During the two years, the Forest Service and BLM will take public comments and conduct environmental analysis on the proposed 20-year withdrawal. A 90-day public comment period will occur with the publication of the Federal Register notice.
The Interior secretary by law can carry out a mineral withdrawal in Thompson Divide for a maximum of 20 years. Congress could legislate a permanent withdrawal at Thompson Divide, which is one of the goals of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. That Democrat-led bill has sought to better protect Camp Hale and Thompson Divide, while also adding new designated wilderness in the San Juan Mountains and formally designating the boundaries of the Curecanti National Recreation Area, among other measures.
The bill has cleared the House of Representatives repeatedly but not moved far in the Senate, leading its backers to ask Biden and his administration to act administratively where possible to implement some of its protections while efforts to pass it continue.
“Wilderness Workshop has been working for over a decade to protect the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development,” the Carbondale-based conservation group’s executive director, Will Roush, said in a news release Wednesday. “We’re grateful to the BLM and Forest Service for listening to our local communities and taking steps to conserve our wildlife, recreation and ranching economy. A 20-year mineral withdrawal would bring certainty to our community while we continue working for permanent protections through the CORE Act.”
However, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, blasted Wednesday’s actions by Biden and his administration.
“Rather than working on real issues like reducing inflation and improving the economy, Joe Biden came to Colorado today to unilaterally lock up hundreds of thousands of acres through the stroke of his pen and prevent Coloradans from using our public lands for activities that we want and need. ... With gas prices skyrocketing, OPEC decreasing its oil production, and Americans already struggling to pay their utility bills, this land grab to shut down American energy and natural resources production could not come at a worse time,” she said in a news release.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who oversees the Forest Service, said in a statement that the Agriculture Department “will conduct a thorough and public environmental analysis on this (Thompson Divide) proposal, considering a host of diverse opinions as well as the value of the landscape for the many benefits it provides.”
The diverse opinions already are starting to pour in, judging from statements released Wednesday.
“I’m thrilled to see President Biden and his administration acknowledge the value of this special place and the hard work our community has put into advocating for its protection,” said Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk. Earthjustice attorney Michael Freeman said, “This is a critical step toward ensuring these public lands do not succumb to the same destruction that so many of our other treasured places have.”
But Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance, argued, “Oil and natural gas activity has taken place in the Thompson Divide area since the 1940s while conserving the land. We can do both: we can develop energy while protecting the land. The area remains a vital resource and is located within the second largest potential natural gas reserve in the United States. There’s no need to lock away public lands and minerals, especially at a time of high energy prices.”
The appropriateness of oil and gas leasing and development in the Thompson Divide area was the subject of considerable debate several years ago. In 2015, a White River National Forest oil and gas plan closed to leasing about 61,000 acres of primarily Thompson Divide acreage considered to have high potential for oil and gas development. That closure will last for the life of that plan.
In 2016, the BLM canceled 25 undeveloped oil and gas leases covering 33,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area. That followed a retroactive environmental review it conducted of 65 White River National Forest leases stretching from roughly Carbondale to De Beque after failing to do such a review before issuing the leases or to adopt an environmental review that the Forest Service had done.
The BLM had planned to pay SG Interests, which owned 18 of the leases, and Ursa Resources, which held the other seven, about $1 million in total for them, primarily for the amount paid for acquiring the leases at auction. SG sued the BLM, and the two parties reached a $1.5 million settlement under which the BLM reimbursed SG about $468,000 in costs for acquiring and paying rental fees on the leases, and about another $1 million for what the company said it spent on surveying and permitting to develop the leases.