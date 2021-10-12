Requirements for reviewing environmental impacts of everything from energy to infrastructure projects are being reviewed by the Biden administration after being loosened under the former President Trump.
The White House Council on Environmental Quality last week proposed restoring some regulatory provisions eliminated in 2020, and proposed broader changes to the National Environmental Policy Act are in the works.
The 2020 changes were welcomed by business interests, locally including the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, for streamlining what they and Trump considered an overly burdensome process. Environmentalists countered that it weakened regulations.
The act calls for public input on proposals. Regulations apply to infrastructure projects; federal land use plans; oil and gas leasing and well permitting, grazing, mining and water projects.
Sharon Buccino, a senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said, “President Biden is moving in the right direction, as his administration proposes to re-establish bedrock protections and ensure federal agencies consider the full environmental and health impacts of their decisions. Oil drillers and other polluters may complain, but all of us, and, especially, frontline communities, benefit from these protections.”
Notably, the Biden administration’s first-phase proposal doesn’t seek to reverse presumptive time and page limits on assessments and more-detailed environmental impact statements.
Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance oil and gas industry group, said she thinks it’s significant that those provisions remain in place.
“Just about everybody, except radical environmental groups that want to stop any projects at all, recognizes that NEPA has been out of control for decades, raising the costs and severely delaying or halting vital infrastructure projects,” she said.
“Keeping the Trump rule’s common-sense page and time limits will enable the Biden administration to get going on projects such as wind and solar energy and EV charging stations.”
Diane Schwenke, the Grand Junction chamber’s president and CEO, said in an email that she’s “saddened to see that the Biden administration is already looking to revise the reforms enacted to NEPA two short years ago, as there hasn’t been sufficient time to actually evaluate whether they are working.”
She said she fears that “we will once again see costly, drawn-out processes that do not actually add to the quality of the assessments.”
The Council on Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on its proposal and plans to hold online public meetings on it Oct. 19 and 21.
Information can be found at http://nepa.gov.