Political battle lines are forming over a proposal for the Biden administration to act unilaterally on public-land conservation in Colorado, including through a national-monument designation for the historic Camp Hale ski-troops training site and protection of the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from oil and gas development.
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, all Democrats, recently wrote President Joe Biden to ask him to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale area outside Leadville and acreage on the Tenmile Range as the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument. Camp Hale was used during World War II to train ski troops for the 10th Mountain Division, and those troops fought in pivotal battles in the war.
Last week, Bennet’s office said in a news release that he forwarded to Biden dozens of letters from Colorado veterans, descendants of 10th Mountain Division soldiers, state and local elected officials, conservation and outdoor recreation advocates, and business owners, to urge Biden to use his presidential authorities to protect landscapes included in the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy (CORE) Act and to make Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range a national monument.
Also last week, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, led a group of 11 members of the U.S. House of Representatives, all Republicans, in writing to Biden to object to the proposed monument designation. The 11 included U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck of Colorado.
“We write with grave concern regarding new efforts to unilaterally impose severe land-use restrictions on the people of Colorado and across the American West,” they wrote.
They urged Biden to “allow the CORE Act to stand or fall on its own merits” in Congress, rather than ignoring local opposition and a Congress that so far has refused to pass the measure.
The CORE bill, which covers about 400,000 acres in total, has passed in the House multiple times but stalled in the Senate. It would withdraw about 200,000 acres in the Thompson Divide area from future oil and gas leasing, provide wilderness or other conservation designations for other lands from Colorado’s central mountains to southwest Colorado, formally designate the boundaries of the long-existing Curecanti National Recreation Area west of Gunnison, and establish Camp Hale as the nation’s first National Historic Landscape.
While its sponsors continue to push for that bill’s passage, they’re asking Biden in the meantime for the Camp Hale monument designation and other administrative actions including a mineral withdrawal by the Biden administration in the Thompson Divide area, a mineral withdrawal for some acreage in Naturita Canyon outside Norwood, and wilderness recommendations by the Forest Service on the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests to provide interim protections for lands targeted by CORE for protection in southwest Colorado.
Ellen McWade, director of the Rocky Mountain Division of the 10th Mountain Division Descendants, wrote to Biden in support of executive action on Camp Hale, saying that the men who trained there “made a difference in WWII and their impact continues as founders in the outdoor recreation industry in Colorado and throughout the nation.”
“Camp Hale is worthy of national recognition,” she wrote.
The Vet Voice Foundation led more than 30 mostly conservation groups to also ask Biden for a national monument designation “to honor the few surviving 10th Mountain Division veterans and to protect the area for future generations of Coloradans and Americans alike. We also ask for your leadership in protecting the Thompson Divide from development and securing protections for the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.”
Representatives of outdoor-industry interests and businesses such as gear makers Big Agnes and La Sportiva also signed a letter to Biden supporting presidential action to protect the Camp Hale/Tenmile area and to protect Thompson Divide from energy development.
Numerous Democratic state lawmakers have done the same, also calling for the proposed national-forest protections in southwest Colorado.
The letter from the entities including Big Agnes and La Sportiva said, “From breweries to banks, our businesses thrive when we can recruit and retain employees because a community’s quality of life is enhanced by nearby public and protected lands.”
The letter from Boebert and others to Biden lists numerous entities that have objected over the years to CORE Act provisions and/or oppose using the Antiquities Act to implement provisions of it now.
Among them are the American Loggers Council, the Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Snowmobile Association, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Mesa County, and the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association.
Boebert has said she objects to the CORE measure making logging and mining off-limits in nearly 30,000 acres in the Camp Hale area.
She has described CORE’s efforts to protect areas like the Thompson Divide area, with its oil and gas deposits, as a “land grab.”
Scott Jones, executive director of the Colorado Snowmobile Association, said talks about some of the areas covered in the CORE Act have been going on for decades, and some of the proposed protections would have a lot of impacts on snowmobile access.
He said his group has been involved in trying to reach agreement on approaches that protect important areas but have some balance in terms of access.
He said collaborative discussions that involved Bennet, former U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, both Republicans, and some counties “got blown up” once Bennet introduced his CORE bill.
He’s not happy to see CORE’s proponents now pursuing an administrative rather than legislative action.
“That’s disappointing for us, that they just throw up their hands and walk away and there’s a lot of (access) opportunities that would be lost for us,” he said.