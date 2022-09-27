Political battle lines are forming over a proposal for the Biden administration to act unilaterally on public-land conservation in Colorado, including through a national-monument designation for the historic Camp Hale ski-troops training site and protection of the Thompson Divide area southwest of Glenwood Springs from oil and gas development.

U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, all Democrats, recently wrote President Joe Biden to ask him to use his authority under the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale area outside Leadville and acreage on the Tenmile Range as the Camp Hale — Continental Divide National Monument. Camp Hale was used during World War II to train ski troops for the 10th Mountain Division, and those troops fought in pivotal battles in the war.