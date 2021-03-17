The snowstorm that slammed good parts of Colorado over the weekend has nudged the state’s snowpack levels ever-closer to normal, the continuation of a welcome trend for a state still gripped by drought.
Natural Resources Conservation Service data on Tuesday showed that snow water equivalent, or the amount of water in the state’s snow, is at 92% of median. That compares to 85% just before mid-month in February and only about three-quarters of normal around a month before that.
Snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin in Colorado is now sitting at 89% of median, compared to 82% a little more than a month ago, and the Gunnison River Basin is at 86%, a 7% increase during that same time period.
The state as a whole is now about three weeks from when it typically reaches its peak snowpack accumulation for the winter, according to the NRCS.
The weekend snow brought more than 27 inches of snow to Denver, making it the fourth-largest snowstorm in the city’s recorded history. But Erin Walter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, pointed to some reports of high accumulations from the storm in and around the Western Slope. These included 19 inches on Douglas Pass, anywhere from 20 to 28 inches in the La Sal Mountains just over the Utah border, and 14 inches in Ouray.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort on Tuesday reported having received 8 inches in the previous 48 hours, with the Snowmass ski resort near Aspen having gotten nearly a foot over the same two days.
Snowpack levels at Grand Mesa NRCS measurement sites are now at between 76-77% of normal, after ranging from 62-72% of median just over a month ago, and just 46-57%, depending on the site, in mid-January.
“The last few storms have helped them out very well,” Walter said.
Grand Mesa seasonal snowmelt is relied upon locally by municipal water suppliers and for agricultural irrigation. More generally, western Colorado snowpack that feeds the Colorado River is important for water supplies across much of the Southwest, and those supplies have become strained over the last two decades due to a trend of longterm drought.
Snowpack in major drainages in Colorado now ranges from 105% in the Upper Rio Grande Basin to just 82% in the combined San Miguel/Dolores/Animas/San Juan basins.
Water experts have continued to warn this winter that even a normal winter snowpack is expected to result in below-normal spring runoff due to dry soils. Almost all of Colorado remains in some level of drought, with a lot of western Colorado in extreme or exceptional drought, respectively the two worst categories, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Much of eastern and southern Mesa County is in exceptional drought, with the rest of the county in extreme drought.
“Unfortunately we’re entering a dry spell this week, which doesn’t help,” Walter said.
However, moisture looks to be returning over the weekend, she said. She said that storm system looks like it will move through fairly quickly and favor the northern and central mountains, but another storm that looks to be a possibility around the middle of next week could potentially be more beneficial moisture-wise to southern mountains.
Walter said March seems to be a typically wet month for Colorado, and it’s not uncommon to see snowpack levels move toward normal this time of year. This also is a La Niña winter, meaning there are cooler-than-normal surface ocean temperatures in the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, which tends to be generally associated with certain weather patterns in the United States. Walter said there are some indications that La Niña winters can prove favorable to western Colorado in terms of moisture in the March-April timeframe some years, although other conditions can change that pattern.
Unfortunately, the federal Climate Prediction Center is indicating above-average odds of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in Colorado over both the next month and next three months.