A bill in the state legislature is hitting opposition from the administration of Gov. Jared Polis and some conservation and wildlife groups over concerns that it could delay reintroduction of gray wolves in the state by many years.
The bipartisan bill would prevent reintroduction from occurring until a federal rule is passed that would provide for more flexibility in how wolves in the state are managed under the Endangered Species Act, and any appeals of that rule have been exhausted.
Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, told the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee in a hearing last week that Senate Bill 256 “is a solution in search of a problem.” He noted that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expressing confidence that it will complete the proposed rule by December, in time for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s plan to begin reintroducing wolves by the end of this year in order to meet the deadline in a 2020 wolf-reintroduction measure passed by state voters.
State Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, told Gibbs that he hopes the Fish and Wildlife Service meets its December target for the rule.
“But I’m concerned that it might not happen and the constituents that I represent are very clearly concerned that that might not happen,” he said.
A 2022 federal court ruling meant that the gray wolf is again federally listed and protected as an endangered species in many states, including Colorado. That led Parks and Wildlife to ask the Fish and Wildlife Service to adopt a 10(j) rule, which references section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, under which the state would be allowed to bring wolves into the state as an experimental population and manage them with relaxed protections. That would include allowing some lethal management of wolves under certain circumstances, such as in cases of problem wolves attacking livestock.
The Roberts bill, also sponsored by Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, has strong support from ranchers. But Gibbs and a number of conservation and wildlife groups say it potentially could delay reintroduction until at least 2029. That’s because it includes language saying reintroduction shouldn’t occur in Colorado until the time for an appeal or review of the federal rule has passed without a review or appeal being filed, and all appeals have been exhausted. Gibbs and some conservation groups say a six-year statute of limitations would apply when it comes to filing appeals of a 10(j) rule.
Representatives of WildEarth Guardians, the Humane Society of the United States, the Center for Biological Diversity and several other groups wrote to Roberts this week that the bill “creates an intolerable delay in wolf restoration.”
Conservation groups and Gibbs also fear the bill could invite frivolous lawsuits by people seeing to further delay reintroduction.
“Frankly, I see no purpose for the bill,” Gary Skiba, a wildlife biologist who is retired from what was the Colorado Division of Wildlife and is with the San Juan Citizens Alliance, said at last week’s hearing on the bill.
He said the bill “just muddies the water and allows for litigation, promotes litigation, frankly, in the way that it’s written.”
Kathleen Curry, with the Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association, told the committee it isn’t in the interests of livestock producers to litigate a 10(j) rule.
“We want a 10(j) rule. We want it on time,” she said, speaking in support of the bill.
Will told the committee he and Roberts didn’t run the bill as stall tactic to delay wolf reintroduction, but just to guarantee the rule is in place so the state has the capability to manage wolves. Roberts told The Daily Sentinel by email Tuesday that the bill’s intent is “absolutely” not to delay the intent of voters.
Gibbs wouldn’t directly answer senators who asked whether the state would proceed with reintroduction by the end of December even without the federal rule. Instead he reiterated his view that the rule is the preferred path for the state and he’s confident it will be in place in time. He said his department is happy to continue having a dialogue with lawmakers to “explore if there’s a sweet spot to be had” on the bill.
”I know you have good intentions with this,” he told Roberts.
Gibbs conditioned his offer to talk further about the bill on its advancing out of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, which it did. Roberts said Tuesday that bill sponsors are willing to work with the Governor’s Office on possible modifications to the bill.
”We heard loud and clear from CPW last week that they support the 10j rule so we hope we can arrive at clarification in the text of the bill to formalize their support. I believe the bipartisan bill currently does that but we can always work together to make that even more clear, if they would like to work with us and the ranchers, sportsmen, and concerned Coloradans we represent,” he said in his email.