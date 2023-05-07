A bill that could delay gray wolf reintroduction in Colorado beyond Dec. 31 will become law unless Gov. Jared Polis decides to veto it.
Some advocates for reintroduction are hoping he’ll do just that, but it would require him to rebuke a measure that has strong, bipartisan legislative support and is being touted as important to protecting Western Slope agricultural interests when wolves are introduced.
The Colorado House of Representatives passed an amended version Senate Bill 256 this week by a 41-22 vote, after the Senate earlier approved its version by a 28-6 vote. The bill now heads to Polis for consideration after the Senate on Thursday voted to concur with the House changes to it.
The measure is sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs. It would prohibit Colorado Parks and Wildlife from releasing gray wolves into the state until the effective date of a final U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule deeming wolves reintroduced into the state to be a nonessential experimental population, as allowed under Section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act.
Gray wolves are federally listed as endangered in the state, where few exist now. The 10(j) rule would allow for more state flexibility in managing the protected species. This would include allowing for killing of wolves in circumstances such as wolves killing livestock.
Parks and Wildlife asked the Fish and Wildlife Service for the rule, and the federal agency is trying to finalize it by mid-December. Parks and Wildlife is trying to begin restoring wolves to the state, and specifically western Colorado, starting by Dec. 31 based on a measure narrowly approved by state voters in 2020.
The state Department of Natural Resources and its executive director, Dan Gibbs, have been opposed to the 10(j) rule legislation. Gibbs has called it a “solution in search of a problem,” pointing to confidence the Fish and Wildlife Service has voiced about finalizing the rule by December so the state can meet the Dec. 31 target date.
Soper said Friday that the bill is an insurance plan to make sure the rule is in place before reintroduction occurs and landowners have the tools to protect livestock and other animals.
He said Polis can choose to sign it, veto it or let it become law without his signature.
“This is a decision that impacts half the state, at least geographically,” said Soper, who called the wolf issue probably one of the top three issues talked about by Coloradans.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife finalized its wolf reintroduction and management plan this week after numerous meetings and thousands of comments from the public. Aspects of the plan rely on the federal rule being in place to provide management flexibility to Parks and Wildlife.
With the legislative session wrapping up, there would be no opportunity for a legislative vote to try to override a veto of the 10(j) bill, if that is the route Polis takes. He has 30 days after the Legislature’s scheduled adjournment Monday to act on the bill or let it become law without his signature.
Polis spokesman Conor Cahill said in an email Friday, “We continue to be concerned that the bill would delay the ongoing processes with the federal government for the state to be granted a 10(j) and safely reintroduce wolves on the voter-prescribed timeline, and the Governor and his team will review the bill.”
The original version of the bill potentially could have delayed reintroduction until at least 2029, based on language preventing reintroduction from beginning until the period for appealing the federal rule had passed. The Senate amended it to remove that language.
Aubyn Royall, Colorado state director for the Human Society of the United States, voiced hope in an email Friday that Polis will veto the bill.
“He has indicated that he wants wolf restoration to stay on the planned timeline of ‘paws on the ground’ by December 2023. Although the final text of the bill is less problematic than what was originally introduced in the Legislature, we still have concerns,” she said.
Royall said the bill subverts the will of the voters who passed the 2020 wolf measure “by creating uncertainty and unnecessary delays.” She said because the bill prevents restoration until the rule goes into effect, that could take 30 to 60 days after it is published in the Federal Register.
Soper said the rule needs to take effect before reintroduction because otherwise the wolves would already be here and would no longer be an experimental population.
Roberts said in an email Friday that amendments made in the House to the bill reflect further conversations with the governor’s office and Department of Natural Resources to further refine the bill, but the main intention of preventing reintroduction ahead of a 10(j) rule being in place remains in the bill.
“I am grateful and proud of the strong, bipartisan support this bill received in both chambers and the outpouring of support we have received from ranchers, sportsmen and everyday Coloradans who know this is best policy for the species, for agriculture, and for our communities,” he said.
Soper said he’s proud of all of western Colorado’s bipartisan group of lawmakers, who “definitely stood firm as a Western Slope delegation” in support of the bill.