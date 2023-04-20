A bipartisan bill that could delay gray wolf reintroduction beyond the end of this year has cleared the state Senate and is headed next for consideration in the House of Representatives amid debate over whether wolf releases in the state are legally required to begin by Dec. 31.
Senate Bill 256 cleared the Senate on Monday by a 28-6 vote and is expected next to be considered in committee in the House. It is sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs.
It would bar reintroduction from occurring until a federal rule is passed that would provide for more flexibility regarding how gray wolves in the state are managed under the Endangered Species Act.
Colorado Park and Wildlife is working to begin reintroducing gray wolves in the state by year’s end based on the statute approved by voters in 2020 requiring the animals to be restored in the state. The species is federally listed as an endangered species in states including Colorado. Parks and Wildlife has asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to adopt a 10(j) rule, which references section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act, which would let the state restore them as an experimental population and manage them with relaxed protections, allowing for some lethal management of wolves, such as in cases of problem wolves attacking livestock.
The Fish and Wildlife Service is hoping to finalize the rule by December, but the bill’s sponsors are seeking its passage because they worry about impacts to ranchers and others if reintroduction begins without the rule in place.
Under the original bill, wolf reintroduction would have had to wait until not only is the rule in place but the process for appealing it had run its course, which could have delayed reintroduction potentially until 2029 or later due to a six-year window for appealing. It has been amended to remove that appeal language, but the measure remains opposed by some conservationists and by the state Department of Natural Resources because it still could push back reintroduction beyond December.
DNR spokesman Chris Arend on Tuesday released a statement saying, “The voters gave Colorado Parks and Wildlife the responsibility to begin wolf reintroduction by Dec. 31, 2023. After extensive stakeholding and 18 public meetings across the state, CPW is proceeding with seeking a 10-J to maximize the ability to successfully manage wolf populations. This proposed legislation or any legislation that interferes with the process established by CPW could impact the ability of CPW to successfully introduce and manage wolves to Colorado.”
But Roberts told fellow senators that the reintroduction deadline for wolves is not listed in statute as Dec. 31, 2023, and didn’t appear on people’s ballots in 2020.
“It is not in statute anywhere that wolves have to be on the ground by Dec. 31, 2023. That is a decision made by CPW. (The statute) says we need to begin the process of reintroduction” by then, Roberts said.
While the ballot title for the wolf measure is silent regarding a deadline, the statutory language contained in the measure requires the Parks and Wildlife commission to “take the steps necessary to begin reintroductions of gray wolves by Dec.31, 2023.”
“I guess that could be interpreted different ways,” Kathleen Curry, a Gunnison County rancher, former state lawmaker and supporter of the wolf bill, said in a recent Senate committee hearing on it.
“... I’m not exactly sure that’s a mandate,” she said.
Responding in that hearing to a senator suggesting that language only talks about having a plan for reintroduction by the year’s end, Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said his interpretation is that wolves need to be on the ground by then.
“We are working really hard to make sure we are in compliance with state law,” he said.
He said that the December deadline also was clearly the intent of people who worked on the ballot measure.
Mesa County commissioners on Tuesday approved a letter to the Fish and Wildlife Service supporting its proposed 10(j) rule.
“Our hope is that this additional level of management will provide wildlife managers with greater flexibility to address issues as they arise, thereby minimizing any potential harm to our citizens, ungulate populations, and livestock producers and outfitters,” they wrote.
They said that if the rule is not in place or is stayed due to litigation as of Dec. 31, wolf reintroduction should be suspended until it is in place.
Roberts said in an email this week that the bill he is pursuing states what the Department of Natural Resources and Governor’s Office have repeatedly stated, that a 10(j) rule is essential prior to wolf reintroduction.
“This bill would give them the legal guarantee to ensure that a 10J is secured prior to reintroduction of wolves and would be a major benefit to the ranchers and rural Coloradans that will have to live with the daily impact of wolves,” he said.