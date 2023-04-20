A bipartisan bill that could delay gray wolf reintroduction beyond the end of this year has cleared the state Senate and is headed next for consideration in the House of Representatives amid debate over whether wolf releases in the state are legally required to begin by Dec. 31.

Senate Bill 256 cleared the Senate on Monday by a 28-6 vote and is expected next to be considered in committee in the House. It is sponsored by Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon; Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle; Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta; and Rep. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs.