Residential cleaning service Merry Maids of Grand Junction recently changed local franchise owners as Elaine Johnson-Craig sold the business.
Johnson-Craig, who started the Grand Junction franchise with her late husband, Ron, will stay on for about another month to help the new owners with the transition. Johnson-Craig has owned the franchise since 1993.
“It’s been over 26 years for me and it was just time for me to retire and turn it over to someone,” Johnson-Craig said.
Johnson-Craig sold the business to Victor and Naomi Bellavia, who she connected with through Venture Advocates, a Grand Junction-based business brokerage. Victor will run the day-to-day operations.
There are seven full-time staff members at Merry Maids in addition to Bellavia and Johnson-Craig.
Bellavia most recently worked for Sodexo University Services and said he liked the franchise model of Merry Maids. He plans to grow the business and execute a marketing plan.
For information, visit merrymaids.com/grand-junction or call 244-8597.
n Two neighboring Fruita businesses relocated to a new area in town and remain adjacent to one another.
The Cowboy Mercantile and Dapper Cuts moved to 529 E. Grand Ave. after spending several years at 316 U.S. Highway 6&50. The move occurred in October.
The Cowboy Mercantile, which sells everything from purses to saddles to other tack and more, first opened in February of 2010 and had always operated out of its previous location prior to October, according to owner Patti Heinz.
The business also sells clothing, apparel, jewelry and home decor. It also carries several local artists.
“It’s not just a cowboy store,” Heinz said. “There is something for everyone.”
The Cowboy Mercantile is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Heinz is the lone employee. For information, search for the Cowboy Mercantile on Facebook or call 858-8950.
Dapper Cuts, a barbershop, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, owner Rochell Menge said. The shop focuses on men and boys haircuts, but can also take women if they need a short cut.
The barbershop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It takes walk-ins and schedules by appointment. Basic cuts start at $18. Military and senior discounts are available. For information, search for Dapper Cuts on Facebook or call 639-8600.