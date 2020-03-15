Ariel Clinical Services is opening its first retail storefront that will sell coffee and cookies while providing jobs for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities who generally have trouble finding or keeping employment.
Perdita’s Coffee, 2938 North Ave., Suite D, will serve fresh-brewed coffee and baked goods. And Charley’s Cookies, which has been around for several years, run by Ariel, will now see its products sold in the shop.
“We’re so excited,” Ariel Clinical Services Marketing and Recruitment Manager Kathy McCoy said.
The store will provide flexibility for its employees and seek to eliminate barriers to working at Perdita’s while building skills that will allow them to work elsewhere in the future.
The shop has had its soft opening and is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It also has two private meeting rooms that customers can book with a minimum purchase of $10. Two full-time and six part-time workers make up the staff.
Perdita’s will celebrate with a grand opening celebration on April 2 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. and various drawings and free samples throughout the day.
Ariel Clinical Services provides several services in the community that focus on nurturing and supporting children, families and adults.
The mission for Perdita’s Coffee and Charley’s Cookies is “brewed opportunities, one cup at a time.”
n Residential real estate is seeing more home sales, a higher median price and lower inventory in Mesa County, according to a recent report.
In February, 225 homes were sold, an 11% increase over last year, according to a residential real estate report from Bray Real Estate. The area’s median home price sat at $265,000, a 6% climb from a year ago.
The average days a home spends on the market is down 3% and active listings are down 19%.
The market ended the month with 520 active listings, representing two months of inventory, the amount of time it would take to exhaust the supply if no new homes hit the market. In 2019, February ended with 643 active listings. The shortest supply of homes is in the range of $100,000-$299,000.
Building permits are up 18% over 2019, but still lag behind 2018 numbers. So far, there have been 105 permits, compared to 89 in 2019 and 123 in 2018.
Interest rates continue to fall, sitting at 3.5% for a 30-year loan and 2.625% for a 15-year loan.
For the first two months of 2020, total sales are up 16% compared to 2019.
