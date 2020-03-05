Palisade tattoo parlor Empire Ink officially opened in January after completing a major renovation of their location at 309 W. Eighth St.
The shop has four artists on staff who split time between Palisade and its sister shop in Salt Lake City. A local apprentice is also learning the trade and stays in town.
The business is owned by Marci Eranker. The four tattoo artists own the store in Salt Lake City, which is also called Empire Ink.
Eranker’s daughter, Taylor Eide, helped launch the business in Palisade after getting some tattoo work done at the parlor in Salt Lake City. After conversing, she learned that the artists had multiple clients visit from the Grand Valley.
“People were going to them to get work done, so they decided they were open to coming out here and working with us,” Eide said.
Typically, Eide, said one or two of the artists are at the Palisade shop each week and then commute back to Salt Lake City. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Most work is done by appointment, but walk-ins can receive tattoos from the apprentice. There are free consultations and free estimates available.
Eide said she was excited to bring some new tattoo artists to the area and hopes to bring in some other artists down the road who will stay in the area.
“People are really excited and we’ve had great feedback,” she said.
For more information, search for Empire Ink Palisade on Facebook or visit empire-ink-palisade.business.site.
n DBC Irrigation Supply now has a Grand Junction office to help with landscaping needs.
The business recently opened at 711 S. Sixth St. and is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Expanded hours and Saturdays could be coming down the road, according to Jim Carter, who handles outside sales. The company is planning to hold a grand opening celebration April 24.
DBC Irrigation has locations in Texas, New Mexico, Idaho and in on the Front Range.
The company offers supplies and consultation for irrigation, watering lawns, landscaping and fertilization. It also has tools, paving blocks, pavers, PVC fittings and pipe. It can help with agricultural work for orchards and vineyards, ponds and gated pipe.
Most people come in for consultations, Carter said. Job-site visits are done on a case-by-case basis.
This is the first store in Grand Junction, but the staff will have more than 100 years of experience in the landscaping realm. Carter said Matt Martin will serve as manager and he is relocating from the Front Range.
For more information, visit dbcirrigation.com or call 236-4120.
n
Do you know about an area business opening, closing, moving or changing? Email bizbuzz@gjsentinel.com.