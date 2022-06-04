The Park Service is considering formalizing rock-climbing management, designating inner-canyon campsites and phasing in rules to pack out inner-canyon human waste in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park as part of new wilderness and backcountry management planning for Black Canyon and the Curecanti National Recreation Area.
According to an emailed update the agency issued last week, in December it requested public participation and feedback, then used resulting comments to refine parts of the plan. It expects to release its next plan draft, along with a corresponding draft environmental assessment, in midsummer.
Information, including a May newsletter, may be found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=106111.
The plan will apply to the 15,599-acre Black Canyon of the Gunnison Wilderness, about 10,370 acres of other undeveloped backcountry in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, and about 30,330 acres of land-based backcountry at Curecanti, which is likely best known as being home to Blue Mesa Reservoir, the state’s largest water body.
According to the Park Service, the plan is needed to address increased public interest in backcountry and wilderness recreation, and changes in types of use and emerging uses on the Gunnison River in Black Canyon.
According to its May newsletter, the plan is needed because “underlying trends such as increasing visitation, if not addressed in planning and management strategies, could result in the establishment of incompatible uses and entrenched harmful practices, which in turn could impact natural resources, high-quality visitor opportunities, wilderness character, and backcountry conditions.”
Among proposed actions:
n A formal climbing plan for wilderness use permitting, fixed anchors and rope, development of new routes and approach trails, management of human waste, use of high lines and slacklines, and seasonal closures to benefit raptors. An interim climbing plan is in place that the Park Service says lacks clear guidelines for requests to install new or replacement fixed equipment.
n Campsites in a proposed inner canyon primitive wilderness subzone of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park would be designated to minimize impacts, with visitors choosing sites upon arrival. Camping in a proposed inner canyon pristine wilderness subzone reached via the North River and Devil’s Backbone routes accessed at East Portal would remain undesignated and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
n While there are pit toilets at the bottom of two routes into the inner canyon wilderness at Black Canyon, the Park Service would phase in required pack-in and pack-out waste management on other inner-canyon routes, something it only encourages now.
n At Curecanti, the Park Service would close horse access to backcountry areas that don’t allow motor vehicle access. Any land acquired by the agency in the future would be considered for possible expansion of horse use.
The Park Service also proposes identifying visitor capacities for all use areas within the wilderness and backcountry, including hiking routes and trails, climbing areas, and campsites, in accordance with the National Parks and Recreation Act of 1978.
Already at Black Canyon, a wilderness access permit system includes a maximum number of people per day at each route access point.
Under the new process, at Black wCanyon an allocation was identified for commercial services “to ensure that guided services do not monopolize opportunities for the public to access the parks for recreation,” the agency says in the planning newsletter.