Another jewel has been added to the public-land treasure that is the Ruby-Horsethief stretch of the Colorado River west of Grand Junction.
Using Land and Water Conservation Fund money, the Bureau of Land Management has paid $665,000 to acquire the cottonwood-studded, 177-acre Crow Bottom parcel, one of the last private-land in-holdings in the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
With its 1.5 miles of shoreline, the land will provide hiking, hunting, fishing, picnicking and other recreational uses, including perhaps someday camping by boaters floating the Ruby-Horsethief river stretch.
The land is on the east side of the river where the river heads north to take a horseshoe-shaped turn. Collin Ewing, manager of McInnis Canyons for the BLM, said the parcel is on the right side of the river from a boater’s perspective, perhaps seven miles downstream from the put-in at Loma.
The land was purchased from a willing buyer with the Conservation Fund playing a key role by working with the parties to facilitate the deal.
“The Colorado River as it flows through McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area is a national treasure of Colorado and the West,” Christine Quinlan of the Conservation Fund’s Colorado office said in a BLM news release. “We appreciate the leadership of the BLM, Colorado’s Congressional delegation, and local supporters to safeguard these public lands and the significant benefits they provide. Conserving the Crow Bottom parcel will boost the local outdoor recreation economy and serve a diversity of users and outdoor education groups.”
Jamie Connell, the BLM’s Colorado state director, said in the release, “This acquisition continues the McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area tradition of local partners coming together to protect one of Colorado’s truly remarkable landscapes. On behalf of BLM, I want to thank all of the partners involved in the continued enhancement of this public land.”
The BLM has opened two trails, 734 and 741A, to a parking area at the property boundary. The roads provide access from the Mack area, but the access requires vehicles to able to travel rough, four-wheel-drive terrain. The roads also can be used by mountain bikers and hikers.
Ewing said that while the parcel isn’t currently open to camping, the BLM may consider designated Ruby-Horsethief campsites there in the future. One factor for now is the limited parking available at the Loma put-in site, which already provides access to 34 sites along the Ruby-Horsethief river stretch.
Ewing said a big attraction of the parcel is its cottonwood galleries, which are home to lots of turkeys. He expects the land to be attractive for turkey and waterfowl hunting.
The BLM plans to do work restoring the cottonwood stands, based on their value as habitat for eagles, turkeys and other wildlife.
“That will all be good for the health of that riparian ecosystem on the river,” he said.