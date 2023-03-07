The Bureau of Land Management’s three Resource Advisory Councils in Colorado will be meeting in Glenwood Springs in late March, in gatherings with virtual participation options.

The agency’s Northwest, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain councils will meet March 29 and 30. The March 29 meeting will involve all three councils and be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave, in Glenwood Springs.