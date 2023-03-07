The Bureau of Land Management’s three Resource Advisory Councils in Colorado will be meeting in Glenwood Springs in late March, in gatherings with virtual participation options.
The agency’s Northwest, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain councils will meet March 29 and 30. The March 29 meeting will involve all three councils and be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Morgridge Commons, 815 Cooper Ave, in Glenwood Springs.
A March 30 meeting of both the Northwest and Southwest councils will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. The Rocky Mountain council will meet separately from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These meetings will be at Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Center, 1402 Blake Ave., in Glenwood Springs.
The councils provide advice and recommendations to the BLM on resource and land management issues. The Northwest council focuses on issues in the Colorado River Valley, Grand Junction, Kremmling, White River and Little Snake field offices.
The March 30 Northwest/Southwest councils meeting includes agenda items at 9:15 a.m. on fees and permits on the Gunnison River, and 10:30 a.m. on an illegal dumping campaign.
Thirty-minute public comment periods are scheduled during each meeting.
Additional information about the March 29 meeting also may be obtained by contacting Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski (kshedlowski@blm.gov) or Steven Hall (sbhall@blm.gov). For the joint Southwest and Northwest meeting, contact Lisa Dawson (edawson@blm.gov) or Eric Coulter (ecoulter@blm.gov).