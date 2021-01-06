The Bureau of Land Management has again approved two upper North Fork Valley drilling projects involving a total of up to 226 wells after completing a court-ordered assessment of the greenhouse gas impacts that would result from the combustion, by consumers, of the gas and oil produced.
The agency found that SG Interests’ Bull Mountain master development plan and an adjacent project involving both SG and Gunnison Energy combined could result in the equivalent of up to 15.66 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over 30 years.
That would amount to “a very small percentage (approximately 0.2%) of expected emissions from all oil and gas sources in Colorado for the same 30-year period,” Stephanie Connolly, manager of the BLM’s Colorado Southwest District, said in a written finding that the projects would have no significant impact and an environmental impact statement is not required.
The two projects are about 15 miles northeast of Paonia. The Bull Mountain project could entail up to 146 federal wells and 55 private wells, and the second project up to 25 federal wells.
In 2019, Judge Lewis T. Babcock of the District Court of Colorado ruled in a suit brought against the BLM and Forest Service by Citizens for a Healthy Community, High Country Conservation Advocates, the Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and the Wilderness Workshop. While siding with the federal government on some issues, he found that it failed to properly look at the indirect impacts of the oil and gas development resulting from the eventual burning of that oil and gas by consumers, and didn't take the necessary hard look at the cumulative impacts of the planned drilling on deer and elk.
SG Interests official Robbie Guinn said he was pleased to hear about the BLM’s approval and publication of its decision.
“I’m very appreciative of the BLM for getting this published,” he said.
A supplemental environmental assessment by the BLM says that the Forest Service “will respond to the court’s order through a separate evaluation of its own decisions in connection with” the 25-well project, which involves national forest land. A Forest Service spokesperson on Tuesday said she couldn’t comment on the status of any Forest Service review because the projects are still in litigation.
“Operations under BLM’s authority are expected to resume for both projects,” Connolly said in her decision.
The BLM environmental assessment says the Bull Mountain project “involves no National Forest System lands and no project components requiring Forest Service approval.”
Guinn said SG Interests will be looking at the possibility of drilling soon due to the BLM’s decision, something that will depend in part on the economics based on natural gas prices.
In the BLM’s assessment, it said the greenhouse gas emission contribution “of any single geographic subunit,” such as a BLM field office or project area, or source such as federal minerals, “on a subnational scale is dwarfed by the large number of comparable national and subnational contributors.”
It added, “A single subnational contributor, such as a BLM field office, is very unlikely to influence global cumulative emissions. Nevertheless, each source contributes, on a relative basis, to global emissions and long-term climate impacts.”