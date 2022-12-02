A top Bureau of Land Management official told a Senate committee Thursday that the agency is backing a conservation bill focused on the Dolores River in southwest Colorado.
The bill “continues Colorado’s long tradition of locally driven conservation efforts guided by the people who live and recreate in western Colorado to protect these special places for future generations,” Nada Wolff Culver, the BLM’s deputy director of policies and programs, told the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
Culver testified that the bill also aligns with the Biden administration’s conservation goals.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., also spoke to the committee on behalf of the Dolores River National Conservation Area and Special Management Area Act, calling it “a thoughtful compromise bill written on the ground in Colorado by Coloradans.”
The measure would protect more than 68,000 acres of public lands in Dolores, Montezuma and San Miguel counties. It would include a national conservation area on more than 45,000 acres of BLM-managed land and a special management area on more than 15,000 acres of national forest land.
Bennet and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., introduced the measure in the Senate, and Bennet on Thursday pointed to its bipartisan backing. Earlier this year, U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck, all three of Colorado’s Republicans in Congress, introduced identical legislation in the House of Representatives.
Bennet on Thursday told the committee the canyon carved by the river is renowned across the country “for its majestic red rock walls that tower over the ponderosa pines.”
He added, “The Dolores River is not only a critical source of water for southwest Colorado, it is central to the region’s farming, ranching, outdoor recreation, and way of life.”
He said different groups have had different priorities for the river’s long-term management, with some wanting stronger federal protections for the river and its native fish and others worried these measures would go too far and restrict local water users.
Bennet said various interests spent nearly two decades debating how to best manage the river for the next generation, and the resulting compromise bill includes a range of designations to reflect a range of interests, considering native fish, honoring water rights, and protecting existing uses for farms, ranchers, communities and outdoor recreation.
“The bill represents a balanced, sensible way forward to resolve many of the longstanding disagreements, protect the river for all parties and provide long-term certainty for generations,” he said.
Culver said the BLM looks forward to working with bill sponsors on technical modifications to the bill. In written testimony prepared for Thursday’s hearing, she said the BLM is looking to discuss things ranging from terminology in the bill to the potentially overlapping roles of the agency’s existing Resource Advisory Council for its Southwest District in Colorado and a new national conservation area council the bill would require to be established.
The bill was one of several that the Senate committee received testimony on Thursday, and committee questions mostly focused mostly on other measures. One exception was a question by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, who asked Bennet what the best way is to navigate Snaggletooth Rapids.
The run is a Class IV stretch tackled by boaters on the Dolores River.
Bennet answered with a laugh, “Come any time. We’ll do it together. That will be fun.”