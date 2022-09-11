The Bureau of Land Management’s director this week provided further details on the agency’s plans for its western headquarters in Grand Junction, writing to employees that for the first time the agency “will staff the Grand Junction office to full capacity.”
Tracy Stone-Manning outlined plans for the Western headquarters in an email to national headquarters staff and her executive leadership team. Much of the email focused on the move of the national headquarters back to Washington, D.C. after it had been briefly based in Grand Junction.
Stone-Manning said the Grand Junction office will include a new Senior Executive Service position who will work closely with her and other top-level BLM staff as a liaison in the West “to ensure we are meeting our commitment to capitalize on the benefits of having leadership in the West that can engage frequently with stakeholders and reinforce the Western, on-the-ground perspective as a part of agency decision-making.”
Stone-Manning also wrote, “We will be placing at least three of the new positions from the overarching, national Renewable Energy Coordination Office in the Western office of the headquarters.”
That office “will be of critical importance to meeting our clean energy goals — including the 25GW by 2025 in the 2020 Energy Act, and it is important that we have these key roles in the Western headquarters office,” she wrote.
That was a reference to direction from Congress has provided, according to the BLM’s renewable energy web page, that 25 gigawatts of solar, wind and geothermal energy production be permitted on public lands no later than 2025.
Stone-Manning previously has said the BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director and deputy assistant director positions will anchor the western headquarters. Her email this week said that divisions of that “directorate” are currently scattered around the West, with positions in Grand Junction; Salt Lake City; Reno, Nev.; and Santa Fe.
“The directorate would be more cohesive in one place. The vacant positions in the directorate will be advertised immediately for Grand Junction,” Stone-Manning wrote.
She wrote that all of the positions in that directorate, except for certain positions to be located in Washington, “will have a duty station of Grand Junction by January 2023, with the ability to remote work through at least the fiscal year of 2023 to ensure smooth transitions for employees and their families. There may be circumstances for permanent remote work, which the assistant director will consider on a case-by-case basis. Managers will work on a one-on-one basis on incentives, timing, and decision-making that is right for both the Bureau and the individual.”
The National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director position had been moved to Grand Junction as part of the national headquarters move to Grand Junction. Mark Lambrecht, who previously worked for the Montana-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, had been hired to fill the spot during the final weeks of the Trump administration. E&E News reported last month that Lambrecht resigned from the BLM and was heading back to Montana after declining a mandatory reassignment to be a senior adviser to Stone-Manning.
E&E News also reported that Matthew Buffington, hired during the Trump administration to be BLM’s assistant director of communications, based in Grand Junction, had left his job to return to a job with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, working in California. E&E News said that according to an unnamed Interior Department source, Buffington left in part because he didn’t want to move to Washington.
The Trump administration had moved the BLM’s headquarters to Grand Junction, and moved some Washington headquarters jobs to other locations out West, in a move that the administration had said put agency decisionmakers closer to the lands they manage and communities their decisions affect. Critics said it weakened the agency as people refused to relocate and retired or took other jobs, and because the headquarters no longer had easy access to national decisionmakers and halls of power in Washington.
Under the Biden administration, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland decided that the headquarters should be moved back to Washington, but also that a western headquarters should be based in Grand Junction.
During the Trump administration, some 40 headquarters jobs had been moved to Grand Junction, though the actual number of people who worked out of the office was far less than that thanks to things such as vacancies and people working remotely due to the pandemic.
The Interior Department late last year had said the BLM had identified 36 jobs initially that were to be based at the Western headquarters.
Last week, in response to a Daily Sentinel inquiry about the staffing status at the western headquarters, the BLM said in an emailed statement, “The BLM’s presence in Grand Junction will grow and expand as the bureau’s official Western headquarters. Thirty-six jobs will stay in Grand Junction to reinforce Western perspectives in decision-making and have an important role to play in the bureau’s clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation, and scientific missions, among other important work as a leadership center in the West.”
The agency didn’t directly respond to a question from The Daily Sentinel Thursday about whether Stone-Manning’s comments this week mean more than 36 jobs will be based at the headquarters.
It said in an email, “Over the past year, the Bureau has been moving forward with reestablishing and rebuilding the headquarters in Washington, D.C., as well as growing our presence in Grand Junction, Colorado. (Wednesday’s) email to staff was merely an update to help advise our dedicated employees of the status of that hard work.”
Stone-Manning said in her email, “As we grow the BLM to meet the needs of the landscapes we manage, we will continue to evaluate opportunities for additional growth in the Grand Junction office, both in physical space and employees. For example, the Employee Advisory Group made a fine recommendation that we will explore to establish a Restoration Center of Excellence, which could serve as future growth for the Bureau and would be ideally suited for the western headquarters in Grand Junction.”
The BLM on Thursday didn’t respond to a request for elaboration on what kind of work such a center would do.
In a joint statement Thursday, U.S. Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, both D-Colo., reacted positively to the latest details of BLM’s western headquarters plans.
“We’re glad to see the BLM following through on its commitment to a robust Western Headquarters in Grand Junction,” they said in a joint statement. “Staffing the office to full capacity and locating key leadership positions in the West will strengthen public lands management and give our communities a seat at the table. We’ll keep working with the BLM to ensure the Western HQ’s continued growth.”
Hickenlooper’s office told The Daily Sentinel Thursday that the senators have been briefed by the Interior Department, the BLM will be filling up all its Horizon Drive office space under its current Western headquarters staffing plans, and that will entail more jobs than the roughly 40 involved in the move during the Trump administration. And Stone-Manning’s email points to the possibility later of more jobs entailing additional office space beyond that.
Stone-Manning said in her email, “Maintaining and growing a western office of the BLM headquarters will enable the bureau to capitalize on the benefits of having leadership in the West who can engage more frequently with stakeholders and reinforce the Western, on-the-ground perspective as a part of agency decision making.
“In addition, the Grand Junction/Mesa County region’s outdoor recreation economy and experience within the heart of a traditional fossil fuel energy economy makes Grand Junction an ideal location for continuing to develop approaches for managing for the interplay of energy development, recreation and conservation. The BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships program is well-suited to anchor the western office of the headquarters, which will also include positions from other programs.”
Stone-Manning wrote that there are currently other headquarters positions assigned to Grand Junction and not part of the National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships directorate “that will stay in the Grand Junction office for the foreseeable future.”
Stone-Manning said in her email that those holding Senior Executive Service positions that are to be located in Washington as identified in a September 2021 letter to Congress are expected to relocate there no later than December. Some others who are being required to relocate there are being given until next June, and in some cases next September, to move. Also, remote work will be an option for positions other than Senior Executive Service positions on a case-by-case basis.
BLM leadership is asking assistant directors to make recommendations by Oct. 1 regarding what vital support positions in each of the BLM programs should be stationed in Washington.
Stone-Manning said in her email to employees that the BLM “is still in the process of rebuilding from the loss of hundreds of staff and the organizational disruption of the last several years. We are doing so in part by moving critical positions back to Washington, DC, and in part by anchoring a headquarters presence in Grand Junction, CO, as directed by Secretary Haaland.
“It is clear that central to rebuilding the BLM is reestablishing a robust presence in our nation’s capital and in our western office in Grand Junction. Equally clear is that we have to do right by our staff, so we will work with you on an individual basis, to explore options that are right for you and right for the Bureau. Our goal is to get the right function for headquarters and the right fit for each of you. I believe they aren’t mutually exclusive.”