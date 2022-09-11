091621-news-BLMHQ-ml
FILE PHOTO

With the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management Headquarters returning to Washington, D.C., the current office, 760 Horizon Drive, will be retained as the BLM’s Western headquarters.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

The Bureau of Land Management’s director this week provided further details on the agency’s plans for its western headquarters in Grand Junction, writing to employees that for the first time the agency “will staff the Grand Junction office to full capacity.”

Tracy Stone-Manning outlined plans for the Western headquarters in an email to national headquarters staff and her executive leadership team. Much of the email focused on the move of the national headquarters back to Washington, D.C. after it had been briefly based in Grand Junction.