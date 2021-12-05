The Bureau of Land Management has decided on the new manager for its Uncompahgre Field Office, based in Montrose.
Suzanne Copping was appointed to the post after most recently running the office in an acting capacity. She is replacing Greg Larson, who early this year was named manager of the BLM’s new Upper Colorado River District, which includes the Grand Junction and Colorado River Valley field offices.
Copping is responsible for guiding resource decisions on nearly 900,000 acres of public land in BLM Colorado’s Southwest District.
Those acres include the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, a portion of the Dominquez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and four river systems — the Gunnison, San Miguel, Dolores, and Uncompahgre, the BLM said in a news release.
The lands the field office manages stretch west into Mesa County, north and east into Gunnison and Delta counties, and south into San Miguel and Ouray counties.
“The lands that make up the Uncompahgre Field Office radiate a natural beauty that is unparalleled in the United States,” Elizabeth Dawson, acting Southwest District manager, said in the release.
“Suzanne will do a spectacular job leading the Uncompahgre Field Office and faithfully serve our stakeholders, partners and community.”
Copping began working for the federal government in 2001 as a program manager with the National Park Service’s National Heritage Areas program, facilitating landscape-scale heritage and working-landscape conservation and stewardship.
She later joined the BLM, moving west with her husband, Kevin, in 2017 and serving as the associate district manager for the BLM Colorado’s Rocky Mountain District in Cañon City from 2017 to 2021.
She also has served as acting field manager for the Gunnison field office and acting district manager for the Rocky Mountain District.