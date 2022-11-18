The Big Dominguez Fire was sparked by a lightning strike on Aug. 31 in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. At that time fire managers decided to monitor the blaze instead of fighting it, with the goal of eliminating potential fire fuels for the future.
The Bureau of Land Management is feeling good about the outcome of deciding to manage rather than extinguish a wildfire that was sparked by lightning in late August in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area south of Grand Junction.
The fire provided beneficial impacts to the landscape, eventually burning about 280 acres altogether.
Officials declared it contained and controlled about two weeks ago, said Lathan Johnson, a BLM employee and deputy fire management officer for the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.
“We’ll call it all the way out when there’s substantial snow up there,” he said.
The fire began in remote terrain at roughly 8,000 feet elevation near the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area, in an area accessed via the Divide Road off Colorado Highway 141.
Given factors such as the ample summer monsoonal moisture this year and the remote location, BLM officials saw the fire’s outbreak as a good opportunity for managing fire for ecosystem benefits rather than putting it out.
“We’re really happy with the outcome in terms of the fire effects we got,” Johnson said.
Much of the fire burned in areas that had undergone chaining treatments a half-century ago or more. That technique involved using a chain stretched between two bulldozers to clear mesa tops and improve forage for wildlife and grazing, Johnson said. That work left a lot of flammable wood debris where the fire ignited, and the fire cleared some of that out.
He said the fire also moved into some stands of ponderosa pines, beneficially burning up forest litter and needles at ground level without getting up into the crowns of the pines as might happen with a fire in a drier year.
Managed fire reduces fuel loads that can contribute to destructive wildfires in dry years. It also can provide safer spots for firefighters to operate out of should they ever need to fight a fire in the same place in the future, and by clearing out some areas it encourages new growth that can provide forage for wildlife.
Johnson said a 280-acre fire sounds big but really isn’t.
“We’re happy with the size that it turned out, but we would have been happy if it turned out to be a couple thousand acres too. The fire effects were really nice.”
Johnson said there weren’t really any smoke impacts to the public from the fire.
He said there was one day when he thinks concerns arose that the fire was creating such impacts but that smoke was coming from other fires burning out of state.
Johnson said that under federal wildland fire policy, wildfires can be used for resource benefits only in the case of natural ignitions, such as due to lightning. Human-caused fires must be suppressed.
Some years, fire conditions are too dangerous to manage wildfires in such a way. Johnson said officials also have to consider what’s going on statewide, regionally and nationally when deciding to manage rather than suppress a fire, as firefighters are required for that management and those firefighters might not be available in a really active fire year.
This was a mild wildfire year in Colorado, and Johnson said the local fire management unit sent a lot of crews to work fires in other states, also letting a helicopter based in Rifle go to Oregon for work on a large fire.
“We definitely try to help the national scene, because ... it’s important to help our neighbors. They come help us in busy years and that’s kind of the way the whole system is designed to work. And it’s also important for our folks to go out and get fire experience,” Johnson said.
He said that officials make sure some resources always remain here in case they’re needed.