The Bureau of Land Management has identified 36 jobs so far that will be based at its western headquarters in Grand Junction as part of a reorganization that is sending its national headquarters back to Washington, D.C.
Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz on Tuesday confirmed to The Daily Sentinel that the 36 jobs will be based in Grand Junction, after the political news website The Hill reported that number earlier in the day.
In an email the BLM’s director, Tracy Stone-Manning, sent to BLM staff on Tuesday, she wrote, “We anticipate posting additional positions (to be based at the Grand Junction office) soon to reflect that office’s leadership role in BLM’s outdoor recreation, conservation, clean energy, and scientific missions, as well as outreach and Tribal consultation.”
Schwartz said about 100 positions are now to be based out of Washington. These include about 60 positions that remained there even after the Trump administration moved the national headquarters to Grand Junction, 11 senior positions, and about 30 currently vacant positions.
The Trump administration moved the national headquarters to Grand Junction, and dispersed many other national headquarters jobs to other locations across the West, in a move it said would put top agency decisionmakers closer to the lands they manage and the communities their decisions affect. Critics saw the move as a means for weakening the agency, partly because it resulted in many BLM employees leaving their jobs rather than moving. The Biden administration in September announced it was moving the headquarters back to Washington.
At the same time, the Interior Department said the Grand Junction office where the national headquarters had been moved will “grow and expand” as the BLM’s western headquarters.
About 40 jobs had been moved to Grand Junction under the headquarters move by the Trump administration. The Biden administration hasn’t yet decided on how many positions in total it plans to base at the Grand Junction office under its western headquarters role.
Interior said in a news release in September that the western headquarters “will reinforce Western perspectives in decision-making and have an important role to play in the bureau’s clean energy, outdoor recreation, conservation, and scientific missions, among other important work as a leadership center in the West.”
Stone-Manning said in her email that the BLM’s National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships assistant director and deputy assistant director positions “will anchor the BLM’s Western headquarters in Grand Junction.”
That assistant director position, already based in Grand Junction, is held by Mark Lambrecht, previously director of government affairs of the Montana-based Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, who began working with the BLM Jan. 4.
Stone-Manning said in her email that BLM’s senior leadership, including most assistant directors and deputy assistant directors, will be located in Washington. Her job and that of the deputy director of operations, Mike Nedd, already have been moved back there, where the position of deputy director for policy and programs, held by Nada Wolff Culver, already was based.
“We will work with the remaining 8 (senior leadership) individuals involved to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible and consistent with the Bureau’s return-to-the-office plans,” Stone-Manning wrote.
She said that roughly 30 now-vacant positions also will be based in Washington, but BLM officials haven’t “made decisions on the best locations for some of the additional vacant HQ positions and are also evaluating other positions that were moved and scattered across the West in 2019 and the best way to fulfill the role of the Western Headquarters.”
She said she is relying on an employee advisory group in helping inform those decisions. Also, Stone-Manning wrote, an overarching goal she shares with senior BLM leadership and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland “is to not unduly disrupt the lives and careers of employees and their families. If your position is or becomes slated to return to Washington and you cannot move, we will do our best to work with you to find a position for you elsewhere in the Bureau.”
This week, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, said Rep. Kay Granger, the ranking Republican member of the House Committee on Appropriations, and Rep. David Joyce, ranking Republican member on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, have come out in opposition to the headquarters move back to Washington.
“The Bureau of Land Management Headquarters and associated jobs should stay in the West where they belong,” Boebert said in a news release.
Boebert, Granger and Joyce are opponents of what’s called a reprogramming request by BLM to the House and Senate appropriations committees regarding the move of the headquarters back to Washington. Stone-Manning in her email, “we have been working closely with the appropriations committees on a programming proposal and are now ready to move forward.”
She wrote that re-establishing the Washington headquarters will consolidate most of the agency’s leadership and headquarters “to allow for better engagement with the (Interior) Department, Congress, other federal agencies, Tribes, and many stakeholders. In addition, the BLM Western Headquarters in Grand Junction will enable the Bureau to capitalize on the intrinsic benefits of having leadership in the West.”
Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, said in a statement Tuesday that by situating the Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships positions in its western headquarters, “BLM will bring key leadership close to western lands and communities, enabling deeper stakeholder engagement to address recreation, conservation, and restoration. We’re hopeful this rebuilding effort will lead to more meaningful outreach and Tribal consultation.”