Bureau of Land Management leaders this week are getting a closer look at the city that briefly served as the agency’s national headquarters and is now being established as its western headquarters.
The agency’s executive leadership team is meeting this week in Grand Junction. The meeting “is focused on Administration priorities and will include tours of local BLM lands and popular recreation sites,” the agency said in a brief, emailed response to Daily Sentinel inquiries regarding the leadership’s presence in town.
The meeting comes after the agency earlier this month provided clarity about its plans for its western headquarters. Agency Director Tracy Stone-Manning, in a recent email to employees, outlined plans for some of the positions that would be based at the western headquarters, and last week the agency said it will be basing 56 jobs there. That’s up from the 36 the agency previously had planned for the BLM’s Horizon Drive western headquarters office. It also is more than the 41 that previously had been allocated to the location when it had been established by the Trump administration as the national headquarters, an action the Biden administration reversed, sending the national headquarters back to Washington, D.C.
As it happens, the Public Lands Foundation, a nonprofit that is made up in part of former and current BLM employees and had been critical of the national headquarters move to Grand Junction, is holding its annual meeting in Grand Junction this week. The meeting’s focus isn’t on the headquarters issue, but rather on the issue of e-bike use on public lands. Foundation member Bob Moore, a BLM retiree who once served as the agency’s Colorado state director, said the foundation and BLM leadership meetings were scheduled independently of each other.
“We didn’t know until just recently that they were planning to be here and we scheduled ours a year ago,” Moore said.
He said BLM’s leadership team meets fairly regularly, at least twice a year. Among the team’s members are national-headquarters leadership and state directors, and Moore said the agency’s National Operations Center in Denver also is represented on the team.
Stone-Manning is scheduled to discuss BLM activities and priorities in an address before the Public Lands Foundation on Thursday morning. Moore said she also was scheduled to meet this week with the group’s executive committee.
On Friday morning, Stone-Manning is scheduled to preside over the official installation of Doug Vilsack, a former state Department of Natural Resources official, as the new BLM Colorado state director. The event is to be shown live on Facebook, according to the BLM Colorado Facebook page.
Conservation groups used the opportunity of the visit by BLM leadership to publicly press the agency on issues of importance to them and also to meet privately with Nada Wolff Culver, the agency’s deputy director of policy and programs. In ads in The Daily Sentinel this week, the groups noted the leadership team’s visit and called for the agency to take action to address climate and biodiversity crises, and use its authorities to safeguard wildlife corridors, restore damaged landscapes and protect remaining wildlands.
Said Scott Braden, director of the Colorado Wildlands Project, “We’re using the occasion of the Public Lands Foundation being in town and the BLM’s executive leadership team being in town to raise some issues that we think there’s a lot more the BLM could be doing and should be doing to advance conservation of our public lands.”
He said the BLM has an important role to play in increasing conservation on public lands, and has the tools to do that.
“The BLM has a mission of multiple use and sustained yield. We’ve seen a lot of multiple use over the years, but they have an opportunity to really balance that mission focus and bring up and increase the sustained-yield part of the mission,” he said.
Asked about the advertisements, the BLM said in its statement, “The BLM appreciates the interest and support of all of the diverse stakeholders that engage in our issues.”
Braden said that some of the conservation groups had a chance to speak with Culver on Monday, and he feels it was a productive conversation.
He also noted that The Wilderness Society, which was involved in this week’s ad placements by the groups, wasn’t part of the meeting with Culver.
Culver once worked for The Wilderness Society. In August, the group Protect the Public Trust said the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General found that Culver didn’t comply with President Biden’s ethics pledge, after the group complained that she participated in a BLM matter in which her former employer was involved.
The publicly released version of the Inspector General’s report doesn’t identify Culver by name or the former employer involved, but details in the report closely match those in Protect the Public Trust’s complaint, that group said. The Inspector General report acknowledges that Interior’s Ethics Office didn’t identify the “former employer” as one of “the BLM Official’s former employers for purposes of the Ethics Pledge under the interim ethics guidance it issued (to the official) and that this contributed to the violation.”
Chelsie Miera, executive director of the West Slope Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said her industry always loves to speak to BLM leadership. But she said that while it typically has great access to BLM officials at the local and regional level, under the Biden administration there has been less access to some of the national-level leadership than one might expect for a regulated entity, “especially when they’ve come to town and there might be opportunities to sit down with them.”
As for protection of migration corridors, one of the conservation groups’ asks, the BLM has launched an initiative in Colorado to protect such corridors and other habitat for big game. Miera said she finds it interesting that the agency has done that in Colorado and not elsewhere, and she says a lot of what’s sought in the BLM initiative already is addressed in new wildlife-related rules adopted by state oil and gas regulators.