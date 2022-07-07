A federal agency is kicking off a process to consider changes to how it manages millions of acres in western Colorado and eastern Utah to better protect the imperiled Gunnison sage-grouse.
The Bureau of Land Management’s actions could affect everything from livestock grazing, to oil and gas development, to recreation on about 7.6 million acres of land it administers, and additional federal mineral estate acreage involving private or state-owned lands.
The agency has kicked off an initial 45-day scoping period to seek public comments ahead of issuing a draft resource management plan and environmental impact statement. The final plan could be completed within two years, resulting in the possible amendment of numerous area BLM resource management plans, locally including ones for the Grand Junction Field Office, the McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante national conservation areas and the Uncompahgre Field Office.
The Gunnison sage-grouse is listed federally as a threatened species, with only a few thousand birds estimated to remain, in just a tenth of the bird’s historic Four Corners region range. It is primarily found in the Gunnison Basin, in Gunnison and Saguache counties. However, small satellite populations can be found elsewhere, including on Piñon Mesa in Mesa County.
The BLM had released a draft plan amendment in 2016 but suspended and later canceled that planning effort in 2018 after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife said it would complete a recovery plan for the bird.
It completed that plan in October 2020, and the BLM is now resuming its plan amendment undertaking.
“The BLM will propose and analyze, with the best available scientific methods and information, alternatives for the recovery of Gunnison sage-grouse populations and conservation of sagebrush habitat. The BLM has found that existing BLM land use plans in Colorado and Utah may not fully take into account new data and science related to the management of Gunnison sage-grouse and sagebrush habitat,” the agency said in a Federal Register notice.
At the time the Fish and Wildlife Service issued its draft recovery plan, it estimated that it could cost more than a half-billion dollars over 50 years to acquire lands and conservation easements, make habitat improvements and undertake other measures to accomplish recovery.
Conservation easements already have been used to help protect the species in Mesa County.
According to the BLM, threats affecting the bird’s survival include habitat fragmentation and development, severe drought and climate change, invasive plants, juniper encroachment, improper grazing practices, predation and recreation.
The BLM manages about 42% of the Gunnison sage-grouse’s occupied habitat. It says that to address habitat fragmentation and development, it will consider limits on density and disturbance from development, including facility and route density limitations.
It also will consider possible changes in oil and gas leasing and management decisions, possibly including closing some areas to future leasing, placing seasonal limits on oil and gas activities and barring or controlling some surface uses by the industry.
Other measures could apply to grazing and recreation management, and the BLM will consider designation of areas of critical environmental concern.