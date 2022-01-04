The Bureau of Land Management proposes to sell Colorado Northwestern Community College 3.73 acres that are home to a shooting range in the Rangely area.
This measure would resolve what the agency says is inadvertent, unauthorized use of public lands because the lease for the range expired long ago.
The agency is seeking to sell the property for the fair market value of $25,000.
The shooting range’s creation is tied to a 1986 lease the BLM’s White River Field Office issued to the community college for 45 acres for future campus expansion. The lease was renewed in 1996, and the next year the BLM amended it to allow development of a shooting range.
The lease expired in 2006 and was never renewed.
Selling the land “would allow continued use of the shooting range for training law enforcement officers while alleviating the BLM of any responsibility for oversight, management, and possible future remedial actions of any contamination at the site due to the use of lead ammunition,” the BLM said in a Federal Register notice.
Among other options, the BLM could issue another lease for the shooting range.
But the college would have to clean up the lead contamination, which the BLM expects would cost it more than to buy the land.
The outdoor range “is presently used by nearly every law enforcement agency in the area for training purposes,” the Federal Register notice said.
Those agencies include the Rangely Police Department, Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the National Park Service’s Dinosaur National.
Also, the college’s National Park Ranger Academy conducts training there.
If the sale goes forward, the BLM expects to grant rights of way for an existing access road and power line that serve the shooting range.
The BLM’s White River Field Office intends to prepare an environmental assessment to amend the 1997 White River resource management plan.
The assessment would evaluate the appropriateness of identifying the parcel for disposal, which would make it available for sale to the college.
The public has 45 days to comment on the proposal. Information on the proposal may be found at https://go.usa.gov/x79BM.
Comments may be mailed to: Bill Mills, Field Manager, BLM, White River Field Office, 220 E. Market St., Meeker, CO 81641 or emailed to blm_co_wrfo_sale@blm.gov.