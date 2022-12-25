The Bureau of Land Management is looking to accelerate utility-scale solar energy development in the West and is beginning work on an update of a 2012 plan to do it, an undertaking that will include a meeting next year in Grand Junction.
The agency is beginning work to update its decade-old Western Solar Plan in Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The plan “identified areas with high solar potential and low resource conflicts to guide responsible solar development and provide certainty to developers,” the Interior Department said in a recent news release.
The agency is considering looking to add five more states in the West to the plan. The action takes direction from an executive order by President Biden aimed at tackling the climate crisis.
In part, it directed the Secretary of Interior to “review siting and permitting processes on public lands” with a goal of increasing “renewable energy production on those lands ... while ensuring robust protection for our lands, waters, and biodiversity and creating good jobs.”
Also, the Energy Act of 2020 directs the Secretary to “seek to issue permits that, in total, authorize production of not less than 25 gigawatts of electricity from wind, solar, and geothermal energy projects by not later than 2025, through management of public lands and administration of Federal laws.”
BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said in a news release, “The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs. We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”
According to a Federal Register notice, the 2012 plan facilitated solar development locations within public lands that were generally flat, with ample direct sunlight, and where high-value resources wouldn’t be significantly impacted.
But it says that due “to technological advancements and reduced costs in photovoltaic systems, the BLM has received continued interest from photovoltaic solar developers” for projects on lands that had been allocated as exclusion areas for utility-scale solar based on criteria pertaining to slopes and the level of solar energy in such areas.
The 2012 plan identified four solar energy zones totaling about 16,300 acres in Colorado, all in the San Luis Valley.
A little more than 95,000 acres were included in variance zones for utility-scale solar in Colorado, with more than half of that in the San Luis Valley.
Nearly 7.2 million acres were identified in the plan as being exclusion areas for utility-scale solar projects in the state.
Solar energy zones are areas where the BLM prioritizes and facilitates utility-scale solar-energy production and development of associated transmission infrastructure.
Variance areas may be available for a utility-scale solar with special stipulations or considerations.
Across the West, the BLM is processing 65 utility-scale energy projects proposed for public lands, according to the Interior Department.
The BLM is planning virtual meetings on its proposal to update the solar plan on Jan. 12 and Feb. 13.
An in-person meeting will be Jan. 13 in Washington, D.C.
Eleven meetings are planned in cities in the West, including Grand Junction, but the dates and other details haven’t yet been released for those.
A public comment period has begun and will conclude Feb. 6, or 15 days after the last meeting, whichever is later.