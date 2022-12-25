The Bureau of Land Management is looking to accelerate utility-scale solar energy development in the West and is beginning work on an update of a 2012 plan to do it, an undertaking that will include a meeting next year in Grand Junction.

The agency is beginning work to update its decade-old Western Solar Plan in Colorado, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The plan “identified areas with high solar potential and low resource conflicts to guide responsible solar development and provide certainty to developers,” the Interior Department said in a recent news release.