The Bureau of Land Management is considering removing up to 68 horses from the local Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range later this year, and up to 70 from the Sand Wash Basin west of Craig.
The actions, which the BLM refers to as gathers, would be taken to try to reduce the sizes of both herds to within what the BLM considers the appropriate management level for their ranges.
The proposals are included in a tentative national schedule the BLM released earlier this month for wild horse gather and fertility-control efforts this federal fiscal year.
Whether the Colorado operations go forward will be based on factors including the outcome of efforts to confirm estimated population counts. Those estimates could be lowered if a number of horses in the region succumbed to the severe winter conditions that have taken a toll on wildlife such as deer, elk and pronghorn, particularly in northwest Colorado.
“We don’t have a good picture yet of how much impact this winter had on wild horse herds,” said Steven Hall, a Colorado BLM spokesman.
He said the agency “will be engaging in a conversation with affected parties, with the public, with the friends groups (for wild horses) and with the state of Colorado as we either move forward or choose not to do those gathers.”
The BLM currently estimates that 192 horses are in the Little Book Cliffs herd, where it considers the appropriate level to be 90 to 150 horses. The Sand Wash Basin is estimated to have 375 horses, in a range where the BLM considers 163-362 to be an appropriate population range. The BLM gathered and removed 684 horses from that range in 2021.
It removed 55 horses from the Little Book Cliffs range in 2018, first using bait-trap operations before later relying on a helicopter to drive horses into traps. It worked with the herd’s local support group, Friends of the Mustangs, afterward to adopt out removed horses.
It is considering using a helicopter-based operation in the Little Book Cliffs, though a bait-trap operation is possible. Hall said the BLM hasn’t had a lot of success using bait-trap operations there, and what approach it might use would be part of any discussion for any final plans for a gather there.
The agency is planning to use bait traps at Sand Wash Basin. It recently announced plans to establish fixed bait-trap sites there for long-term use in gathering and removing animals in small numbers.
Under the BLM’s tentative plan, it would try to gather 100 horses altogether in the Little Book Cliffs, treating 16 with fertility control drugs and releasing them, and releasing 32 back onto the range altogether. It proposes gathering 130 horses at Sand Wash, treating and releasing 30 and releasing 60 altogether.
The BLM schedule also calls for using fertility-control darting operations to treat another 20 horses in the Little Book Cliffs herd, and likewise darting 150 horses at Sand Wash Basin, 100 horses in the Piceance-East Douglas herd in Rio Blanco County and 30 horses in the Spring Creek Basin herd in southwest Colorado.
The BLM last year removed 761 horses from the Piceance-East Douglas herd, but estimates that 759 remain there, more than three times higher than what it considers the high end of the appropriate level.
The Spring Creek Basin herd size is estimated at 76, within the BLM’s designated appropriate range for that herd.
Dora Bensch, secretary of the Friends of the Mustangs group for the Little Book Cliffs herd, said the group doesn’t yet have a good sense of this winter’s impacts on the herd.
So far, “some of them are looking good; some of the older ones are looking a little thin, but other than that we haven’t seen anything negative on the range,” she said.
Bensch adopted one of the horses removed in 2018. She said if more have to be removed, the group’s preference would be for the bait-trap method to be used if possible. But she said there also are some good helicopter operators involved in roundup operations.
“They’re not aggressive; they’re very easy on (the horses),” she said.
The American Wild Horse Campaign advocacy group in a news release said the BLM should prioritize on-range solutions, including humane fertility control, rather than removing horses to control populations.
It noted that the appropriations bill passed by Congress in December requires the BLM to use up to $11 million for reversible fertility control in the 2023 fiscal year to sustainably manage wild horses and burros.
“It is now more important than ever that the BLM utilize the readily available humane fertility control at a meaningful scale,” Suzanne Roy, the group’s executive director, said in the release.
Said Hall, “Colorado has been on the leading edge of doing contraceptive work in wild horses.” He said the Little Book Cliffs was one of the first places that work was done, and the BLM is trying to renew the focus on such work there and at Sand Wash Basin. It works with friends groups on such efforts.
Said Bensch, “That’s what we’re really working with, is fertility (control), so we do a lot of darting now.”
Senate Bill 275, a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, with sponsors including Sen. Perry Will, R-New Castle, would create a state-owned nonprofit that operates programs benefiting wild horses and supporting their management. It would receive a $1.5 million appropriation and focus on things such as fertility control and managing wild horse range health and infrastructure.
Also under the bill, a working group would recommend long-term solutions for horses removed.