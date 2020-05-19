The Bureau of Land Management has named a new manager for its Grand Junction Field Office, which last had a permanent manager last year.
Greg Wolfgang started his new job today. He also served as acting field manager in Grand Junction from December through March.
The office’s last permanent manager was Katie Stevens, who started the job in 2013 and left last year to become BLM’s Western Montana District manager.
Wolfgang started his BLM career in Glenwood Springs as an outdoor recreation manager.
Most recently, he managed the King Range National Conservation Area in the BLM’s Arcata Field Office in California.
He holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture and environmental planning from Utah State University.
“We are excited to bring Greg’s talent and expertise to BLM Colorado,” Stephanie Connolly, manager of the BLM’s Southwest District in Colorado, said in a news release.
“We took time to find the best fit for the area’s growing recreation programs and devoted partnerships. Greg has demonstrated a solid knowledge of public land management and appreciation for community and collaboration.”
The Grand Junction Field Office manages more than 1.2 million acres of BLM- administered lands, more than 1.8 subsurface acres of federal minerals, two national conservation areas, five special recreation management areas and more than 31 recreation sites.
“The Grand Junction Field Office manages a breathtaking array of resources, and I look forward to working on a variety of issues,” Wolfgang said in the news release.
“I am amazed by the strong partnerships and dedicated staff that contribute to the success of this office and am committed to keeping public lands healthy and productive.”
Wolfgang enjoys recreating on public lands, including hiking, mountain biking, cross-country skiing, hunting, rafting and camping.
He also loves cooking and looks forward to growing a vegetable garden at his new home in Grand Junction, the BLM said in its release.