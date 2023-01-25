The Bureau of Land Management and a nonprofit entity have teamed up once again on an acquisition by the federal agency of land along the lower Gunnison River, this time involving a 26.32-acre parcel in Mesa County.
The BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office partnered with the Western Rivers Conservancy on the acquisition of the Meridian Junction property, on the east side of the river just north of the Mesa/Delta county line. The acquisition furthers partnership efforts to conserve and protect resources for future generations, the agency said in a news release. The land is within the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, and was bought with money from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the property was bought for $22,400.
“This acquisition will benefit the public and our National Conservation Lands,” Amber Koski, manager of the conservation area, said in the news release. “We have great partners, such as Western Rivers Conservancy, that assist the BLM in acquiring lands for the public to enjoy and cherish here on the Western Slope.”
Nearly 30 miles of the lower Gunnison River flow through the 210,172-acre Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, supporting fish, wildlife and recreational resources, according to the BLM. The river stretch is listed as critical habitat for two federally endangered fish species, the Colorado pikeminnow and razorback sucker. The BLM said the acquired property is located on a popular stretch of river for boating and has other riparian, scenic and recreation values.
The BLM has partnered with Western Rivers Conservancy to purchase and conserve strategic riverfront inholdings in the national conservation area since its creation in 2009. This is the sixth property that the conservancy has purchased along the lower Gunnison River and transferred to the BLM as part of its broader effort to conserve lands within the national conservation area, the BLM said in its release. The partnership efforts began with two pivotal acquisition projects in 2012 and 2013 totaling over 560 acres, it said.
In 2020, the BLM bought the 134-acre Hallock homestead property, also using Land and Water Conservation Fund money, which is derived from federal offshore oil and gas revenue. The acquisition boosted recreational access on about a mile of the Gunnison River south of Whitewater in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area. The Western Rivers Conservancy had acquired that parcel in 2013.
Altogether, Western Rivers Conservancy and the BLM have acquired more than seven miles of the lower Gunnison in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area and downstream in the Bangs Canyon Special Recreation Management Area, the BLM said in its release.
“We’re thrilled to see a decade of hard work pay off with this parcel along the Gunnison protected and another crucial property included in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area,” said Western Rivers Conservancy President Sue Doroff. “The Gunnison is a lifeline through this arid western Colorado landscape and protecting vulnerable land along the river is crucial to the health of the entire conservation area.”
The conservancy acquires lands along rivers in the West to conserve critical habitat and create or improve public access for compatible use and enjoyment.