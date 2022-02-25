The Bureau of Land Management is offering up to $1,000 in reward money in hopes of helping find whoever was behind what some rock-climbers are calling “Greasegate,” the smearing of lubricant on handholds on rocks at a popular bouldering area near Moab.
The BLM was notified Feb. 14 that petroleum-based grease was found on rocks at the Big Bend Bouldering Area near the Big Bend Campground along the Colorado River about 10 miles from Moab.
The bouldering area sits right alongside State Route 128, making it highly visible to, and easily accessible to, motorists, as many Coloradans who have driven that scenic route to Moab likely know. The BLM says the bouldering area has been popular with climbers for more than 20 years due to its easy access, density of boulders with climbing “problems,” or challenges, of varying difficulties, and relatively flat landings. Bouldering involves climbing small rock formations without the use of ropes, but often with a crash pad deployed on the ground below.
Friends of Indian Creek, a Moab-area climbing nonprofit, posted on Facebook about the vandalism on Feb. 13. It referred to three boulders that were affected, and said cleanup already was under way.
But removing petroleum grease from porous sandstone poses challenges and the cleanup was still continuing this week. In a post Monday, the group said hot water, dish soap and natural bristle brushes were being used rather than non-biodegradable, non-water-soluble solvents, and the effort was going well.
Meanwhile, the BLM is offering the reward money for information leading to the identification and conviction of anyone responsible for the incident.
Anyone with information on the investigation or other incidents on BLM-managed public lands can call a tip line at 435-259-2131, and callers may remain anonymous.
Renowned Moab-area rock climber Steph Davis has posted on Instagram about the incident, saying in a video there that it’s “very strange.”
“Pro Tip of the Century: do not smear petroleum based grease all over the handholds of classic boulder problems. On BLM land no less, so hopefully this genius gets apprehended and heavily fined,” she wrote in comments accompanying the video.
She also wrote that the affected holds are on specific problems, while nearby holds on the same boulders weren’t greased.
“These sequences and selected holds would not be clear whatsoever to someone not familiar with which holds are on those very specific problems,” she wrote.
The website www.climbing.com reports that Davis told it in an email that she’s assuming the vandalism was the work of a climber, as she can’t imagine how a non-climber would choose to grease the particular holds that were targeted.
That story added that climbers sabotaging rock isn’t new, and referred to other cases including a 2005 incident on Flagstaff Mountain outside Boulder that involved not grease but feces. In that instance, “it’s unclear whether it was a climber or hiker who, for whatever reason, disapproved of climbing, (climbing) chalk, or both,” the story said.