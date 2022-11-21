The Bureau of Land Management is facing calls to move forward on strengthening bonding requirements for onshore oil and gas development to better assure that the costs of plugging old wells and reclaiming oil and gas well sites are covered.
The Department of Interior had identified the need for bonding reforms by the BLM in a review of the oil and gas leasing program a year ago, but the BLM has yet to implement any such reforms.
What action the BLM takes, or doesn’t take, eventually will have implications in Colorado, where state oil and gas regulators earlier this year adopted stronger requirements for bonding or other financial assurance applying to companies operating in the state.
For the first time, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s financial assurance requirements also will apply to federal wells and sites. But the commission decided to provide time for the BLM to conduct an expected review of its own rules, then work to assure the state rules don’t result in requiring double bonding for federal wells.
For the time-being, companies are exempted from the new, more stringent state rules if they already have provided federal financial assurance for the same well, oil and gas location or facility.
But according to the new state rules, that exception will continue until no later than 90 days after the effective date of any BLM rule updating the federal bonding requirements, and in no case later than Oct. 15 of next year.
After that, the commission will determine in the case of individual companies if the financial assurance required by the federal government is substantially equivalent to the state requirement, and if not, what additional, nonduplicative financial assurance should be required by the state.
Bonding or other financial assurance is intended to ensure that money is available so nonproducing wells are properly plugged and sites are reclaimed in cases such as when companies go bankrupt. Unplugged wells can leak methane, a greenhouse gas, and contaminants that can impact air, soil and water, and unreclaimed sites can be subject to erosion and weed infestation.
The BLM’s minimum requirements are $10,000 per individual lease, or alternatively $25,000 for a blanket, statewide bond or $150,000 for a nationwide one, with additional bonding sometimes required to comply with lease obligations and regulations.
As Interior noted in its report last year, a 2019 Government Accountability Office report found that federal bonds don’t provide adequate financial assurance because most are set at minimum levels and t haven’t been adjusted for inflation since the 1950s and 1960s.
The Western Organization of Resource Councils, Taxpayers for Common Sense and the Natural Resources Defense Council said that the cost to plug and reclaim a well site varies, with estimates from $82,500 per well in Colorado to $150,000 in North Dakota.
“The wildly outdated bonding rates required by BLM typically do not come close to meeting these costs,” the news release said.
Barbara Vasquez, a Jackson County resident, director-at-large for Western Colorado Alliance and a councils leader, said, “Increasing bonding requirements to ensure that all operators can front the money to clean up is just a basic cost of doing business and an issue of taxpayer fairness.”
A petition the groups submitted to Interior and BLM last week calls for eliminating blanket bonds for new drilling, and requiring full-cost bonds matching the amounted needed to reclaim sites and plug wells of any new drilling on federal lands. It also calls for phasing in full-cost bonding requirements for existing drilling sites.
The BLM had no comment at this time on the bonding issue.
Colorado previously required bonding or other financial assurance of $10,000 or $20,000 per well depending on depth, or alternatively blanket financial assurance of $60,000 for fewer than 100 wells or $100,000 for 100 or more.
Its new regulations will require companies with lower average production to eventually post full single-well financial assurance. Less stringent requirements apply to companies with higher production, but the commission says the required financial assurance still will be 10 to 30 times higher than under the old rules.
The Western Colorado Alliance and Carbondale-based Wilderness Workshop were among 27 groups that this week wrote to Interior to urge it to reform what they consider to be an antiquated federal oil and gas system, including through increased bonding rates, before holding any new lease sales.