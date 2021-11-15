People floating the mostly calm waters of the Gunnison River through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area would be required to get a permit to camp along that stretch and would have to camp in designated sites under a Bureau of Land Management proposal.
The plan also would divvy up campsite use between commercial and noncommercial boaters on summer weekends.
The agency is seeking public comments on the proposal, which it says would implement key decisions in the resource management plan signed in 2017 for the conservation area.
“Managing recreation helps protects resources, ensures great user experiences, and aids in planning for the public and commercial outfitters, “ BLM official Amy Carmichael said in a news release. “We have seen high success in other river corridors with permit systems and look forward to hearing from the public on our proposals.”
A camping permit system already is in place along the Colorado River in the Ruby-Horsethief stretch west of Loma.
The Gunnison River proposal covers the 39-mile stretch of the river from Delta to Whitewater. Due to its scenery and general ease of navigability, including in canoes, it's popular with both beginners and experienced boaters.
The BLM proposes creating 16 campsites in the roughly 30 miles of the river going through the conservation area. Twelve would be at locations already being used as undesignated sites.
Permits would be required year-round under the proposal for campers, but wouldn't be required for day river trips. The BLM is proposing using the www.recreation.gov reservation system. A fee is charged for making reservations under that system; the BLM says it may seek to charge fees for camping permits under a separate proposal that also would require public input.
The proposal calls for managing weekend camping on Friday and Saturday nights between Memorial Day and Labor Day so as not to exceed 50% use by commercial boaters.
During earlier outreach by the BLM on its idea, it received about 15 comments from commercial outfitters, recreationists and others. The agency says response was positive about moving to a reservation system, though some suggested requiring reservations only for some sites or some times of the week or year, reserving some sites for only noncommercial use, and allotting more than 50% of camping to noncommercial use. The BLM has received support for its proposal from members of its Southwest District Resource Advisory Council.
Andrew Gulliford, an author and Fort Lewis College history professor, has floated the lower Gunnison stretch a lot. At one time he opposed the idea of a permit system on the lower Gunnison, but he said he thinks he's changed his mind. He said he's watched how crowded the Ruby-Horsethief stretch of the Colorado River has gotten.
"There's just a whole lot of people from Grand Junction who love that float," he said.
Day users contribute to that crowding, and Gulliford said some of the most important wilderness values – silence, solitude and darkness – can be enjoyed on rivers by people who camp. He said if the lower Gunnison is getting crowded enough, he guesses he can agree with the BLM if it's trying to protect those values.
"Maybe the BLM is looking 20 years into the future, and if so I guess I'm going to have to respect that," Gulliford said.
He said if the idea goes forward, it will be important for the agency to do a better job with river maps, and to post clear signs so boaters see their allocated campsites in time to pull ashore before being swept downstream.
Public comments on the BLM proposal are due by Dec. 15. For more information on the proposal and comment, visit https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2016450/510.