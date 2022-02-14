The Bureau of Land Management proposes to sell about 48.5 acres of public land about 13 miles east of Collbran to resolve a longstanding issue of what it says is inadvertent trespass involving unauthorized uses of the lands.
The agency proposes the sale of two parcels to Merial Currier at a fair market value, to be determined prior to the sale and reviewed and approved by the Interior Department’s Appraisal and Valuation Services Office.
The BLM had agreed to process a sale of the two parcels as part of a 2013 settlement agreement reached between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and Currier. The settlement addressed allegations that from 1991-2010, she and Currier Gravel Pit Inc. operated a 9-acre gravel mining pit on public land without obtaining approval from the BLM.
The government said that Currier or her father and predecessor-in-interest, Carleton Currier, also built a 4-acre reservoir on a second parcel without BLM authorization.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said at the time that Currier removed and sold more than 153,000 tons of sand and gravel, and that under the settlement she would pay a $255,000 fine covering the material removed and sold.
Currier denied the allegations of trespass, making no admission to the allegation under the settlement.
She also had filed an appeal with the Interior Board of Land Appeals contesting the government’s ownership of the land, but she dropped that appeal as part of the 2013 settlement.
In a news release Monday on the sale, BLM Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang called the trespass “inadvertent and unintentional.”
Local BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said that in the settlement agreement there was “no discovery of intention” to trespass.
Merial Currier couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
Molina rancher Carlyle Currier, who is Merial’s second cousin, said the issue arose over an old gravel pit run by Merial’s grandmother, dad and uncle for many years.
He said the BLM did a new land survey and said part of the pit was on BLM rather than private property.
“It was a disagreement over a survey and which survey was accurate,” he said.
He said the family worked for a time with former U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, then representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, to try to resolve the issue.
“I know they paid more for the settlement than they ever got gravel out of it; that was their side of it, from what I heard,” Currier said.
The BLM is looking to sell the parcels, about 25 and 23.6 acres in size, to Merial Currier because they are isolated and difficult to manage, with little public access.
The parcel with the gravel pit is surrounded entirely by land owned by Currier, and the second is bounded on three sides by land owned by Currier and a second landowner, with the only legal public access via foot or horseback over public land from a county road a mile away.
Merial Currier has paid for the BLM’s administrative costs of processing the sale, the agency said.
The proposed sale is subject to a 45-day public comment period. More information on the proposals is at https://go.usa.gov/xv5hV.
Comments may be mailed to: Greg Wolfgang, Field Manager, BLM, Grand Junction Field Office, 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or emailed to BLM_CO_GJ_Public_Comments@blm.gov.
If the sale of the lot with the gravel pit on it does not go through, Currier has agreed to pay $16,000 to the BLM to cover costs for reclaiming the gravel pit area, the BLM says.
The sale of the parcels would involve only the surface estate, and the federal government would retain the mineral estate, including not just sand and gravel but what are believed to be valuable natural gas reserves beneath them.
Laramie Energy has an oil and gas lease on both parcels.